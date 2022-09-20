Contests
CVNA ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 3, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Carvana Co. Shareholders

Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: May 6, 2020 to June 24, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 3, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in CVNA:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/carvana-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=31885&from=4

Carvana Co. NEWS - CVNA NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Carvana Co. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Carvana faced serious, ongoing issues with documentation, registration, and title with many of its vehicles; (2) as a result, Carvana was issuing unusually frequent temporary plates; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana was violating laws and regulations in many existing markets; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana risked its ability to continue business and/or expand its business in existing markets; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana was at an increased risk of governmental investigation and action; (6) Carvana was in discussion with state and local authorities regarding the above-stated business tactics and issues; (7) Carvana was facing imminent and ongoing regulatory actions including license suspensions, business cessation, and probation in several states and counties including in Arizona, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina; and (8) as a result, Defendants' statements about Carvana's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Carvana you have until October 3, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Carvana securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the CVNA lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/carvana-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=31885&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvna-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-october-3-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-carvana-co-shareholders-301627782.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

