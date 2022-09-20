Current Biologics names chief executive

Startup firm is focused on cell and gene therapy manufacturing

CINCINNATI, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The board of Current Biologics has selected Tom Hochuli as chief executive officer of the startup company, which is focused on providing cell and gene therapy manufacturing and development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Current Biologics was established as a joint venture of Cincinnati Children's and CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting Services.

Current Biologics will extend Cincinnati Children's gene therapy expertise to other companies and academic centers.

"Tom Hochuli brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the biologics, pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer products industries," said Steve Davis, MD, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children's. "His expertise will guide Current Biologics as the company recruits talent and builds a state-of-the-art current Good Manufacturing Practice facility capable of producing multiple vectors for cell and gene therapy research. With Tom's leadership, Current Biologics will ensure that our patients – and others around the world – have access to the most innovative and effective medical therapies."

For the last two years, Hochuli has been CEO of Vibalogics Holdings LLC, a virotherapy process development and manufacturing organization near Boston. He previously had a leadership role with the Lonza cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility in Houston.

"Current Biologics will support Cincinnati Children's efforts as one of the world's leading medical centers committed to scientific research and innovation," Hochuli said. "I'm pleased to have a role in helping the medical center expand the services of its Translational Core Laboratory. We will leverage this experience in collaboration with CTI, a leading global clinical research organization, creating a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization that facilitates new treatments and ultimately saves lives."

The Cincinnati Children's Translational Core Laboratory has been a leader in the development, testing and cGMP manufacturing of biological therapeutics for early phase clinical trials for more than 15 years. It has participated in the development of some cell and gene therapies that are now in late-stage clinical trials and another that recently received Biologics License Application approval from the FDA.

"With Current Biologics, we will over time be able to extend the gene therapy expertise of Cincinnati Children's to additional companies and academic centers, leading to more breakthrough therapies with more technology platforms and service offerings," Hochuli said.

Hochuli's start date as CEO of Current Biologics is Oct. 3. He will succeed Robert Preti, PhD, who served as interim managing director of Current Biologics. Preti provided initial guidance for the startup and helped select Hochuli as CEO of Current Biologics.

Hochuli's previous experience includes leadership roles with MiMedx therapeutic biologics, the Integra LifeSciences biomaterials and medical device manufacturing company, and the Miza Pharmaceuticals USA drug manufacturing company. He also served as vice president of operations for the Prestige Brands Holdings over-the-counter pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods firm, and Hochuli functioned as a line plant manager for contract manufacturing sites with Johnson & Johnson consumer products.

An Army veteran who served over 15 years on active duty and in the reserves, Hochuli earned a master's degree in business administration from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J., and a bachelor's in electrical and computer engineering from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y.

About Cell and Gene Therapy

Cell-based therapies involve the administration of live cells to a patient to treat or cure a disease by replenishing or replacing damaged/dysfunctional cells. Gene therapy involves the introduction, replacement, removal, or change in the content of an individual's genetic code to treat or cure a disease.

About Cincinnati Children's

Cincinnati Children's ranks among the top three in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 listing of Best Children's Hospitals. A nonprofit, academic medical center established in 1883, Cincinnati Children's is internationally recognized for improving child health and transforming the delivery of care through research, education, and innovation. Additional information about some of the technologies developed at Cincinnati Children's may be found at Innovation.CincinnatiChildrens.org

