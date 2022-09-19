Spherion Launches Second Annual Spherion Works Sweepstakes

U.S. Staffing Leader Awarding $153,000 in Employee Prizes, Including a New 2022 Ford Maverick Truck

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the nation's continued workforce challenges and as a way to give back to its hard-working employees, Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) announced today the launch of its second annual Spherion Works Sweepstakes Campaign.

"Our Spherion tagline, 'Let's Get to Work,' guides our franchisees, their employees and our corporate team each day in all that we do. It was that tagline that inspired the launch of Spherion Works Sweepstakes one year ago, and it has continued to guide us as we navigate the ever-changing needs of our clients and candidates," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, President of Spherion. "We couldn't be more thrilled to once again launch Spherion Works Sweepstakes and gift our phenomenal employees more than $150,000 in prizes while helping retain top talent for our clients. These gifts create huge, life-changing moments of joy and we are so fortunate to be able to thank our employees while encouraging new candidates to find jobs they love through Spherion."

Through last year's inaugural sweepstakes campaign, Spherion awarded 150 prizes to its employees and helped connect nearly 15,000 job seekers across the nation with local and national employers for meaningful career opportunities. This year, as employee retention continues to challenge America's workforce and economic unsettlement impacts local communities, Spherion is relaunching the wildly successful campaign to support its clients and give back to its employees who help better the communities they work and live in.

The 2022 Spherion Works Sweepstakes campaign launches on Sept. 19 and runs for six weeks, concluding on Oct. 28. The announcement of the national grand prize winner will take place the week of Oct. 31. Spherion employees active on assignment and in good standing with their local office will earn entry into the sweepstakes during the campaign. Winners will be randomly selected from Spherion's 200-plus offices nationwide for the chance to win exciting prizes, which include:

$500 weekly cash prizes – 36 winners each week, and a guaranteed winner at every Spherion location

One weekly grand prize

One national grand prize – a 2022 Ford Maverick truck

Spherion is committed to helping client companies optimize productivity and get job seekers back to work. The staffing firm's 200-plus offices from coast to coast are filling rewarding positions in a myriad of industries, including administrative and clerical; light industrial; accounting and finance; information technology; customer and contact centers; non-clinical healthcare; manufacturing; and hospitality.

To learn more about the Spherion Works Sweepstakes, visit spherion.com/works or contact your local Spherion office.

About Spherion

With more than 75 years of staffing and recruiting experience, Spherion stands out as a leader in the industry, leveraging the power of local to support its vast network of independent franchisees. True to its tagline, Let's Get to Work, Spherion provides workforce solutions to more than 4,000 businesses nationwide across its more than 200 offices. With recent awards, including recognition on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list, Spherion has a proven ability to cater to the ever-changing demands of America's workforce. Backed by the global leader in human resources, Spherion is prepared to provide workforce solutions through its General Staffing franchise model and newly launched Professional IT model to even more job seekers and organizations.

