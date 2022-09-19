Numinus Now Offers Ketamine-Assisted Therapy in Toronto

Treatment will be offered at the Neurology Centre of Toronto in Forest Hill

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that its Toronto clinic, the Neurology Centre of Toronto (NCT) by Numinus, is now offering ketamine-assisted therapy for patients with neurologic conditions.

"Following a thorough evaluation, Numinus found NCT's existing infrastructure, client base and practitioners to be highly suitable for offering ketamine-assisted therapy. Mental health challenges are commonly associated with neurologic diagnoses and ketamine-assisted therapy is a promising tool that we now have available for our patients," said Dr. Evan Lewis (MD), VP, Psychedelic Neurology, Numinus. "The use of ketamine-assisted therapy within the field of neurology is novel, and we look forward to expanding access for our patients and contributing to the body of knowledge regarding ketamine applications."

NCT focuses on conditions including epilepsy, concussion, brain injury and functional neurological disorders, offering a comprehensive range of services that include primary neurologic care and supportive therapies offered by a team of over 20 specialists. The new service will be led by a psychologist and follow Numinus' existing protocol for ketamine-assisted therapy, already in use in its other locations in Canada and the US, which includes sessions for medical screening, medicine dosing and therapy for integration. The protocol will be modified to ensure it is appropriate for patients with neurologic conditions. A group of existing patients have been reviewed as candidates, with plans to provide treatment to more patients following evaluation of the initial cohort.

In addition to ketamine-assisted therapy, NCT is expanding its capabilities to support applications for other psychedelic-assisted therapies through Health Canada's Special Access Program (SAP). The SAP is a federal program through which patients with demonstrable need can apply for access to investigational medical treatments that are not yet available to the public, including therapies using psychedelics such as MDMA and psilocybin. A successful SAP application was recently completed by a Montreal Numinus physician to provide psilocybin-assisted therapy for depression.

"We look forward to making psychedelic-assisted therapies more accessible to those in need in Ontario through ketamine-assisted therapy and Special Access Program applications," said Payton Nyquvest, CEO and Founder, Numinus. "Our patients often face complex challenges, including comorbid neurologic and mental health disorders. By offering these additional services, we can help alleviate their distress and improve their quality of life."

More information on NCT by Numinus can be found online at numinus.com/location/toronto.The clinic is located in the Forest Hill neighbourhood of midtown Toronto.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Disclaimer

Neither Numinus Wellness Inc., nor any of its subsidiaries is a professional corporation licensed to practice health services. In jurisdictions where health services may only be provided by a corporation if that corporation holds a valid permit to do so, Numinus and its subsidiaries operate in a management services function to affiliated professional corporations, who provide health services to patients. Numinus and its subsidiaries do provide health services directly to patients in those jurisdictions where authorized to do so.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs regarding future performance are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes" or variations of these words, expressions or statements, that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, will occur or will be realized. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from the results, events or developments expected and expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including the acquisition and renewal of federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses, and any inability to obtain all necessary government authorizations, licenses and permits to operate and expand the Company's facilities; regulatory or policy changes such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization, due to fluctuations in public opinion, industry perception of integrative mental health, including the use of psychedelic-assisted therapy, delays or inefficiencies or any other reason; any other factor or development likely to hamper the growth of the market; the Company's limited operating and profitability track record; dependence on management; the Company's need for additional financing and the effects of financial market conditions and other factors on the availability of capital; competition, including that of more established and better funded competitors; the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global economy; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the need to build and maintain alliances and partnerships, including with research and development companies, customers and suppliers. These factors should be carefully considered, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Despite the Company's efforts to identify the main risk factors that could cause actual measures, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other risk factors may cause measures, events or developments to materially differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new facts or any other reason, except as required by applicable laws.

