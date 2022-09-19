EG AMERICA PARTNERS WITH DOORDASH TO OFFER ON-DEMAND DELIVERY AT 1,300+ STORES ACROSS NORTH AMERICA

EG America to roll out on-demand delivery through end of the year

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EG America, a leading convenience, coffee, fuel, and food service retailer, today announced a partnership with DoorDash, to offer delivery of convenience essentials including snacks, sandwiches, pizza, and its signature Farmhouse Blend coffee to customers nationwide. Customers can order items from EG convenience brands including Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, Turkey Hill and Tom Thumb through DoorDash's app and website.

On-demand delivery from DoorDash is currently available from more than 800 participating Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Sprint and Minit Mart stores with plans to expand to more than 1,300 EG convenience brand locations by the end of October.

"Convenience is the driving principle behind all of our brands, and delivery strengthens our reputation for it," said George Fournier, President of EG America. "DoorDash has been at the forefront of a nationwide shift towards convenient, on-demand home delivery for everything from groceries to snacks to full meals, and we're excited to be a part of it. We are looking forward to our customers ordering their favorite food offerings and snacks for on-demand delivery through DoorDash."

"Convenience continues to be a key determining factor for consumers looking for faster and easier ways to get the essentials they need exactly when they need them," said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Business Development at DoorDash. "As we continue to build out our convenience offerings, we're thrilled to partner with EG America to give consumers nationwide even more efficient access to their favorite snacks, prepared foods, and other products, on-demand. Whether in need of a cup of coffee, a quick snack or meal on the go, or basic household essential items, consumers can now shop from thousands of EG America banner stores directly on the DoorDash app and website."

In celebration of the new partnership, consumers can get 25% off (up to $6) on orders with a subtotal of $20 or more with promo code EG2022 at Cumberland Farms and Fastrac.* All participating EG convenience brand stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees and reduced services fees on eligible orders over the minimum subtotals from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.

About EG Group

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading convenience retailer which has established partnerships with global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world-class Grocery & Merchandise, Foodservice and Fuel offer.

EG Group currently employs in excess of 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,300 sites across USA, UK & Ireland, Continental Europe and Australia.

Zuber Issa CBE and Mohsin Issa CBE, founders and co-CEOs, EG Group, were honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020 for their contribution to business and charity. They were also jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK.

Further information at www.eg.group

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

Terms & Conditions

*PROMOTIONAL DETAILS: Offer valid through 9/30/2022. Order from Cumberland Farms or Fastrac and get 25% off (up to $6) on your order with subtotal $20 or more (excluding taxes and fees). Limit one per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. Use promo code EG2022. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions

