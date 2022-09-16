Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters Giving Away a Dream Vacation

Flavor Your Vacay sweepstakes in celebration of National Coffee Day

WATERTOWN, Wis., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters Inc. is helping one lucky coffee lover escape the ordinary and experience all the flavor the world has to offer with a custom vacation (valued at $7,000). Sweepstakes participants can enter online at berresbrothers.com/flavoredcoffeevacay.

Berres Brothers Flavored Coffee - Win Your Dream Vacation - Flavor Your Vacay (PRNewswire)

Win a dream vacation with Berres Brothers' Flavor Your Vacay Sweepstakes in celebration of National Coffee Day.

The sweepstakes runs during National Coffee Day (September 29) and International Coffee Day (October 1) because a giveaway this sweet deserves some extra celebrating. During the sweepstakes, every online order* at berresbrothers.com automatically receives an entry and participants can additionally enter every week. The sweepstakes closes at 11:59:59 p.m. CST on November 21, 2022. Berres Brothers will randomly select and notify the winner by email.

Berres Brothers batch-roasts coffee beans to create fan-favorite flavors like Highlander Grogg, English Toffee, and French Caramel Cream. These coffees embody international flavors to transport the drinker and elevate their everyday coffee experience.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. For more info, Official Rules and full sweepstakes details, visit berresbrothers.com/vacayofficialrules.

About Berres Brothers

Providing coffee since 1970, Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters has one simple vision: to make great coffees that create a vacation from the ordinary. Veteran- and family-owned, Berres Brothers prides itself on producing astonishingly smooth, consistent coffees that add a little flavor to each drinker's day. Berres Brothers offers over 50 coffees and more than 40 unique flavored varieties that fit each coffee connoisseur's preference. For more information, visit berresbrothers.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

Photography and Video

Download all media-ready photography and video via this link: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/ZSn5Zw7UuQ

Berres Brothers Falvored Coffee Vacay Ready - Dark Sumatra Stout (PRNewswire)

Berres Brothers Flavored Coffee Vacay Ready - Cinnamon Grogg (PRNewswire)

Berres Brothers Flavored Coffee Vacay Ready - French Cream (PRNewswire)

