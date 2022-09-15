Hillwood Opens Houston Office to Expand its Global Industrial Business

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillwood has added Jordan Bookstaff as Market Director based in the company's new Houston office. Jordan will lead land prospecting, asset marketing and leasing, and general business development for this key industrial market. Jordan has been with Hillwood since 2016 and brings diverse commercial real estate experiences, including financial analysis and development management across the U.S. and Europe.

Hillwood Executive Grand Opening attendees left to right: Todd Platt (CEO), Kayla Welsch (Development Director), Jennifer Cheek (EVP, CMO), Joe Bass (EVP, Development), Tall Hicks (President), Jordan Bookstaff (Market Director), Toby Rogers (EVP), Romy Martin (VP, People & Culture), Matthew Walker (Development Manager), Abigail White (Financial Analyst), John Warren (VP, Development)

Hillwood is already active in Houston - working on nearly three million square feet in the area. A build-to-suit project is located on the Sam Houston Parkway in south Houston between I-45 and US-288. Pinnacle Logistics Park is a multi-phase, master-planned industrial park slated for seven buildings with up to 1.8 million square feet of space in the northwest submarket.

Toby Rogers, Executive Vice President, said, "While we have been active in Houston for many years and currently have two projects under construction, this is an opportune time to open our Houston office and establish a more significant presence in the market. Jordan has worked around the world for Hillwood in numerous roles, and we are excited to bring him back to his hometown of Houston."

About Hillwood

Hillwood is a leader in acquiring and developing high-quality industrial properties with 249.6M S.F. across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Hillwood pursues well-located, functional land in the path of progress and has one of the largest land banks with a capacity of over 138.8M S.F. for future development. Hillwood collaboratively builds successful partnerships with public and private landowners, as well as other developers, to execute and invest in a broad spectrum of industrial projects. As a privately held company, Hillwood possesses the depth of capital, market expertise, industry relationships, and a forward-thinking vision to buy and build industrial properties that meet evolving markets' logistics, distribution, and manufacturing demands.

For more information on Hillwood's latest industrial availabilities across the U.S., U.K., and E.U., visit our website.

