EVERSANA CEO Jim Lang Receives Prestigious PharmaVoice 100 Red Jacket Award

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, a pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced that CEO Jim Lang has been named a 2022 PharmaVoice 100 Red Jacket Award honoree. Lang received his Red Jacket at the PharmaVoice 100 event on Thursday, September 15 for his commitment to innovation, transformation, mentorship, and philanthropy across the industry.

Introduced in 2014 by PharmaVoice to recognize transformational leaders who have been named to the PharmaVoice list multiple times, the Red Jacket designation is a hall of fame type award from the leading industry publication. 2022 marks the third consecutive year that Lang has been named to the exclusive list, which has recognized the one hundred most influential leaders throughout the life sciences industry for the past 17 years.

"I've worked with many talented, passionate leaders throughout my career, but Jim Lang is an innovator both inside the company and across the global industry," said Mark Thierer, Chairman of the Board at EVERSANA. "Since we first began putting the pieces together to create EVERSANA, Jim has inspired his team to think differently, to take on new challenges, challenge the status quo, and find new ways to transform our industry. We're lucky to have him."

Lang's vision and passion to change an industry by putting the needs of clients and patients first became a reality in 2018 with the official launch of EVERSANA, the industry's first fully integrated commercial services partner. Since then, the company has seen dramatic growth and expansion while earning top-tier client satisfaction ratings, global Great Place to Work recognition, and the growth of an employee base from just over 1,000 employees in 2018 to more than 6,000 today.

"I'm humbled to be recognized by PharmaVoice for this honor, but this all would not be possible without the entire team at EVERSANA. We've worked hard to create a category in the life science industry that did not exist," said Lang. "Outsourced commercialization existed in pockets, but to do it all, under one roof, with such talented colleagues, is special. It's a privilege to build something so special and so needed for the future of better healthcare."

Lang is one of five honorees for the 2022 Red Jacket awards. To see the full list, click here.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is a leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Matt Braun

matt.braun@eversana.com

