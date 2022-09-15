Common Sense Media Launches Spanish-Language Ratings and Reviews to Help Latino Families Find High-Quality, Age-Appropriate Content for Kids

Launching at the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, the new offering will help Spanish-speaking households find great movie and TV show picks the entire family can enjoy.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Sense Media, best known for its award-winning, research-backed ratings and reviews, announced today that movie and TV show reviews are now available in Spanish to help fill the void for Latino families seeking high-quality, age-appropriate content for their kids. The new offering is the first of its kind and brings media guidance to the growing population of Spanish speakers in the U.S., while also helping Latino families find movies and TV shows that are culturally relevant.

The new Spanish-language library is launching with 150 reviews, and will expand to 500 by the end of the year. The roster includes titles that celebrate Latino culture, like Selena and Encanto, as well as pop culture phenomena, like The Sandman and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The new Spanish-language destination will also feature curated recommendation lists for families that cover categories like "Best Latino Movies to Watch as a Family," "Best Disney Movies," and "Best Movies with Mexican Characters."

"As a Spanish-speaking parent, I'm so proud of our efforts in building this one-of-a-kind destination for Latino families who are looking for great entertainment choices for their kids," said Mary Aviles, Spanish-language editor at Common Sense Media. "This is the first time Spanish-speaking parents and caregivers in the U.S. will be able to read about the movies and TV shows their kids are watching through the lens of child-development guidelines, helping them make informed decisions about the best content to bring into their homes."

The lack of media reviews and recommendations available in Spanish has long left out Latino parents, who are seeking high-quality entertainment options at home. At a time when nearly 20% of the U.S. population is Hispanic and around 40.5 million U.S. residents in the country speak Spanish at home, this new resource will help to break the language barrier for many families and give them access to culturally relevant entertainment resources.

According to research , watching favorable depictions of their own ethnic-racial group can have a positive impact on children's self-perceptions. The new Spanish-language ratings and reviews are written with true cultural sensitivity by native speakers who take an intentional approach in analyzing children's programming. The team of Latino editors use Common Sense Media's research-backed rubric to evaluate authentic and positive representations on-screen. By evaluating TV shows and movies through this lens, Spanish-speaking families will be able to find more positive, Latino-centered stories so Latino kids can see stronger portrayals of people who look like them.

The new ratings and reviews are launching at the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and Common Sense Media will also be releasing best-of list curations and resources celebrating the experiences and contributions of Latino communities. The curations will include outstanding titles from movies, TV shows, podcasts, books, and games.

Find Common Sense Media's new Spanish ratings and reviews for movies and TV shows here and top entertainment recommendations to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month here .

