Algo Appoints 2 New Members To Global Advisory Board

TROY, Mich., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Algo, a leading supply chain intelligence SaaS solutions provider, announced today that Yasmeen Ahmad and Andy Tay have joined their Global Advisory Board. Ahmad and Tay join a group of six other industry executives that have been identified to support Algo's continued growth through strategic guidance, thought leadership, and industry domain knowledge.

The Chair of Algo's Advisory Board, David Warrick , who spent over 23 years at Microsoft, said "I am excited to welcome Yasmeen and Andy to our incredible group." David also explained, "the 8 members of our Advisory Board will help guide the future of Algo and its strategy for exponential growth in transforming the supply chain industry."

"Algo is such a vibrant and rapidly advancing team of experts," said Yasmeen Ahmad. "Becoming a participant in its vision and strategy instantly resonated with me. I look forward to lending my voice to support Algo's continued growth."

"The experiential and material value that Algo consistently delivers is undeniable," said Andy Tay. "Joining Algo's Advisory Board is a wonderful opportunity for me to engage with fresh, agile thinking in the supply chain space and actively contribute to its evolution."

"I am honored to welcome Yasmeen and Andy to our great team at Algo," said Amjad Hussain, Founder and CEO of Algo. "The eight members of our Global Advisory Board are a huge asset to Algo and our growth."

The Algo Global Advisory Board will support Algo through providing strategic guidance and vision for product management, brand awareness, sales, marketing, and other strategic company objectives.

Algo uses technology to transform information into opportunity, breathing new life into our understanding of supply and demand, and giving retailers, distributors, and manufacturers a chance to achieve more for their organizations.Our professional services assist our clients in accelerating and maximizing the effectiveness of each phase of their digital transformation journey, from infrastructure and data management to business process optimization and automation.

Combining AI and machine learning with deep domain expertise, Algo's omnichannel SaaS platform helps suppliers and retailers plan, simulate, and execute more efficient supply chains through smart automation, actionable analytics, and digital twin technology.

For more on Algo, please visit www.algo.com .

