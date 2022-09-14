Vial Introduces New Member, Dr. Jack West of AccessHope to their Oncology CRO Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial welcomes Dr. Howard Jack West as a new Oncology CRO Advisory Board member. Dr. West is a thoracic oncology specialist and Associate Clinical Professor in Medical Oncology at City of Hope Cancer Center. He also serves as the Clinical Executive Director at AccessHope, a leading-edge cancer care center offering remote consult services.

Vial is a tech-enabled CRO providing cutting-edge clinical trial management services that deliver faster, more superior trials for sponsors. The Vial Oncology CRO distinguishes itself by leveraging Vial's technology platform that brings together CTMS, eSource, EDC, eTMF, and ePro , in one connected system to streamline processes. These best-in-class CRO services will accelerate the development of new therapies and devices for oncology sponsors.

"Technology has been an underutilized tool in the clinical trials management process for quite some time. It's exciting to see CROs like Vial utilizing technology that helps streamline processes which ultimately help oncologists discover and provide the best cancer care possible for our patients.", said Dr. West on joining Vial's Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. West is an internationally known medical oncologist with a clinical focus and a strong background in lab-based research. Dr. West spent over 16 years co-leading thoracic oncology at the Swedish Cancer Institute in Seattle before moving to the City of Hope Cancer Center. He has dedicated his focus to innovative approaches to clinical research, using technology for remote case reviews and telemedicine consultations.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of faster trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. The key to Vial's tech-enabled platform is Vial's modern, intuitive Electronic Source and powerful tooling for CRAs that enables considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , and Neurology CRO). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees and has run over 750 trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

