VANDYK PROPERTIES UNVEILS THE LEGACY COLLECTION™

A North American leading city builder further demonstrates its commitment to enhancing neighbourhoods across the GTA with the introduction of a new collection of housing development projects

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vandyk Properties, a North American leading city builder in real estate development and investments, unveils today The Legacy CollectionTM. Paying homage to the company's roots and commitment to constant evolution, The Legacy Collection consists of carefully curated communities, with a mix of townhomes, semi-detached, and single-family homes with design-forward thinking and life-inspiring interiors in prime GTA locations. Three projects under this collection are anticipated to be unveiled this fall through 2023, further supporting the company's commitment to creating interconnected, family oriented, sustainable and forward-thinking communities.

"Vandyk Properties' roots are in creating ground-related premium communities; it's where we began," says John Vandyk, President & CEO of Vandyk Properties. "Our Legacy Collection pays respect to just that - our beginnings and an exciting development offering that we're bringing back with the goal of re-inspiring neighbourhoods across the GTA."

The Legacy Collection offers new housing opportunities to a growing GTA population. All developments within this collection are optimally situated and located in already established neighbourhoods, allowing the opportunity for families to set their roots by investing in a community for years to come. The first project within the collection, The Ravine is set to be unveiled in Mississauga this fall, a residential development located in the picturesque neighbourhood of Meadowvale Village.

The Ravine is a community comprised of 37 luxury detached homes, on permit-ready freehold lots backing onto Fletcher's Creek. The detached homes will feature up to five bedrooms and up to 4,000 square feet of living space as well as finished ground level spaces with separate entrances offering flexibility to a variety of families lifestyles. This exclusive enclave community will be located south of Derry Road West, between McLaughlin Road and Hurontario Street, in the highly desirable Meadowvale Village Neighborhood. This affluent residential community will be in close proximity to prime amenities, including excellent academic schools, modern conveniences and major highways and roads.

Having already established a track record of success in being one of the best-in-class real estate operators in North America, Vandyk Properties seeks to continue to be a leader within the category of residential property development.

About Vandyk Properties

Vandyk Properties is a privately owned real estate development and investment management company with over 40 years of expertise in the North American real estate property sector. As real estate development experts, Vandyk is committed to creating sustainable neighbourhoods, comprehensively considering each project as a reinvestment within the community. As an investment management company, the company's diversified real estate operations are focussed on strategic growth; building long-term relationships with investors while carefully curating a first-class real estate portfolio representing $1 billion in completed value creation and $4.5 billion in owned assets under development.

