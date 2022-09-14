Tech Company Milesight Deploys 47,000 LoRaWAN® IAQ Sensors to Create Healthier Indoor Air Quality in Canadian Schools

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milesight, a global AIoT solutions provider, announced that a province-wide LoRaWAN® indoor air quality (IAQ) solution has grounded with Assek Technologie in public schools in Quebec, Canada. Measuring indoor carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) concentrations, relative humidity and temperature is part of the Québec government strategy developed to achieve the best possible learning and working environment at all times for students and school staff. With actionable indoor air data, well-ventilated classrooms are achievable and secured.

Encouraging Results from 2 Pilots

Two successful pilot projects provide strong and compelling evidence of LoRaWAN® technology and quick deployment in thousands of schools across Quebec, Canada. In each pilot, Milesight's AM107 indoor air quality sensors were installed rapidly in approximately 30 classrooms, with Assek's software presenting great tools to monitor the air quality in classrooms efficiently. During the pilot projects, Semtech provided Milesight with valuable and helpful advice to achieve a better response for the AM107 to LinkADRReq at the MAC layer, which enhanced the compatibility of the sensors in this project.

Safer and Easier LoRaWAN® IAQ Protection in Public Schools

Through the course of challenging days, LoRaWAN® technology is promising and cutting-edge. LoRaWAN® devices meet all requirements, including visualized data, multiple environment monitoring, long battery life, fast transmission and high reliability of messages. Wireless solutions are ideal for both modern and historic school buildings. For example, 191 classrooms in Massey-Vanier were equipped with AM107 and 208 IAQ sensors were supplied to Louis-Philippe-Paré. Additionally, it is exciting to witness the transformation of time-honored schools for digital indoor air monitoring, such as Notre-Dame-de-la-Défense (founded in 1933), Notre-Dame-des-Neiges (founded in 1918), etc.

With comprehensive IAQ data, schools can now prioritize and implement corrective actions to facilitate the healthiness of the learning and working environment. Moreover, the solution could soon be integrated with HVAC systems to automatically ensure good IAQ standard. As one of the first LoRaWAN® mass deployment projects in Canada, it will certainly be an inspiring example for education systems within North America and worldwide.

