Mignon Faget Launches 'Neutral Ground' Collection Designed to Celebrate Coming Together, Inclusion

In New Orleans the neutral ground is the place people come together - a place where all are welcome. Inspired by this, Mignon Faget has created a collection versatile enough for anyone and everyone. Mix and match it with your favorite pieces to create a look that's perfect for you, just as you are.

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In New Orleans, there is a place where everyone gathers, regardless of race, economic status, age, style or opinions. Anywhere else it would be called a median, but in New Orleans, this real estate between roadways is an anything-but-ordinary location to celebrate Mardi Gras parades, gather with neighbors, dance in Second Lines and share food, drink, laughter and tears with both strangers and friends. It is this culturally important piece of real estate that inspired the newest collection by iconic jewelry house Mignon Faget – Neutral Ground .

"We designed this collection to be truly universal and celebrate the beauty that comes from our differences. The collection eschews traditional ideas about jewelry and shows that there truly are no boundaries to expression. It breaks down barriers for the wearer and gives them freedom and permission to express all parts of themselves," said Maghan Oroszi, Chief Operating and Creative Officer.

Designed to create unique looks that transcend style and outdated gender norms, pieces in the collection are not labeled as men's or women's. Sturdy chains pair effortlessly with delicate pearls and soft tones. Warm and cool palettes , mixed metals, and styles combine to make Neutral Ground a collection simply for jewelry lovers, shifting seamlessly from everyday to special occasion while elevating and complementing the unique individual style of the wearer.

The brand's vibrant fall catalog perfectly captures the spirit of the collection, following a young couple as they hop off the famed New Orleans streetcar and journey beyond the evening's festivities "headed anywhere but home." They stumble upon their own "neutral ground" in the form of an all-night diner with an eclectic cast of patrons. Over coffee, milkshakes and French fries, the strangers trade stories and become friends.

In addition to the launch of the Neutral Ground line, Mignon Faget announced the revamped return of the popular Pylon and Ironworks Collections. Pylon, which evokes monumental structures that speak to power and memorability, has been updated with mixed metal pieces and pearl accents. Ironworks, inspired by the ornamental architectural detail abundant in New Orleans wrought iron, debuts new pieces sure to excite dedicated collectors of the line.

About Mignon Faget

For over 50 years, the design house of Mignon Faget has handcrafted jewelry inspired by the scenery around its home of New Orleans. Mignon Faget artisans are influenced by the city's streets that are lined with wild jasmine , wrought iron balconies, and the sparkling night sky. Never shying away from standing out, Mignon Faget is preparing to withstand the test of time.

