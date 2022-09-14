Jack's Flight Club proves popular amidst soaring airfares: premium members grow by 25%

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack's Flight Club®, a members-only service identifying affordable airfare that is owned by Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO) and Jack's Flight Club founders Mikhail Mayzenberg ("Jack") and Philip Wintermantle, has experienced a surge in membership as increasing airfares put pressure on travelers. Amid rising consumer prices, the cost-saving service provided by Jack's Flight Club proves to be more useful than ever.

Since August 31, 2021, Jack's Flight Club has seen a 25% global increase in its number of premium members. In the U.S., premium members grew by 413%. Premium members in Europe increased by 64%, and in the U.K. by 13%. As of August 31, 2022, Jack's Flight Club has a total of more than 1.8 million members globally.

Jack's Flight Club's team of flight finders, assisted by customized software developed and fine-tuned over four years, uncover the best air prices, including discounts, hidden offers, and even error fares. This information is immediately sent out to members in a deal-alert newsletter personalized to members' departure airport, allowing them to book their dream trips at incredible prices.

Since its inception, Jack's Flight Club has saved its members the equivalent of more than $100 million in airfare. On average, members can save the equivalent of $515 on a single long-haul trip.

