Cognizant Celebrates Software Developers with Eighth Annual Programmers' Week

"Frontrunner" Virtual Conference and Other Events to Feature More Than 100+ Tech Talks, Alongside Training and Development Opportunities

Headline Speakers include Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel , founding father of virtual reality Jaron Lanier , Techonomy founder David Kirkpatrick

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), one of the world's leading professional services companies, today unveiled its lineup of keynote speakers, panelists, and presenters for its eighth annual Programmers' Week global conference and other events led by the company's digital engineering arm, Cognizant Softvision.

Free and open to registrants, the Frontrunner virtual conference will take place on Wed., Sept. 21, 10:00 am to 12:15 pm Eastern. The action-packed agenda will feature speakers who educate, inspire and challenge conventional thinking, while centering on the attributes shared by technology leaders at the forefront of enterprise. Attendees will glean valuable insights, fresh thinking, and actionable plans to lead in a rapidly changing environment.

"This year's Programmers' Week is designed to deliver powerful insights, timely information, and important lessons on what it takes to lead in technology, in business, and in your career," said Andres Angelani, SVP and global head of digital engineering, Cognizant. "Our Frontrunner conference is built by technologists for technologists. Attendees can expect to spark connections, cultivate community, and learn how to overcome obstacles to become a frontrunner. It's an event built to inspire global technologists to be bolder and more creative with their thinking and solutions."

Highlights of the Frontrunner agenda include:

Keynote Speakers

Tech It Or Leave It (powered by Cognizant Softvision and Techonomy)

Sebastian Vettel

Frontrunner Panel Discussion

More than 100 diverse technical speakers from around the world will deliver tech talks to in-person and virtual audiences throughout the month of September, showcasing technologies and methodologies across cloud-based infrastructure, automation (QE, AQ, DevOps), product engineering (.NET, JAVA, Web and mobile), data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

About International Programmers' Day

Cognizant Softvision's Programmers' Week, now in its eighth year, evolved from the celebration of International Programmers' Day, an annual event that takes place on the 256th day of the year (September 13 in 2022). The number 256 was chosen because it's the number of distinct values that can be represented with a byte, a value well known to programmers.

Initially celebrated as a one-day, in-person event in Romania, Cognizant Softvision has blossomed its recognition and celebration of Programmers' Day into a month-long slate of activities, featuring both internal-facing training and development events for the organization's 30,000+ engineers, designers and developers, as well as external initiatives like the Frontrunner conference that help share its vision and thought leadership regarding the future of digital engineering, technology and business.

For more information on Programmers' Week and to register for the September 21 Frontrunner conference, visit programmersweek.com .

About Cognizant Softvision

Cognizant Softvision is the integrated digital engineering arm of Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), one of the world's leading professional services companies. We work with the world's largest organizations, creating impactful end-to-end digital products and solutions that connect brands with customers, and deliver sustainable innovation and agility that inspires engagement and business transformation. Learn more at www.cognizantsoftvision.com or follow us on social media.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

