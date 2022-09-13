WILDCATS: Wendy's Is Helping Fans Match Up with Free Breakfast for a Year

No swiping necessary as Wendy's Breakfast Matching Game serves up a daily dose of fun, morning offers

WHAT:

Need a reason NOT to hit the snooze button each morning? Wendy's® breakfast isn't boring and neither are our games. The new Wendy's Breakfast Matching Game* is giving Kentucky fans the chance to win FREE breakfast for a year, $1,000 in Wendy's gift cards and offers on their favorite morning menu items. Whether you prefer a sweet start with Homestyle French Toast Sticks or classics like the Breakfast Baconator, you'll have no trouble adding this exciting four-week game to your morning routine.

WHERE & WHEN:

The game runs now through Sunday, October 9, and you can register to play by visiting www.WendysBreakfastMatchingGame.com.

HOW IT WORKS:

Rise and play: winning FREE breakfast for a year at Wendy's has never been easier. Check www.WendysBreakfastMatchingGame.com daily to see the revealed circles automatically turning over. The lucky winner(s) of three matches will win FREE Breakfast for a Year, featuring 52 weekly Wendy's coupons. Anyone who registers for the game will also have a chance to in $1,000 in Wendy's Gift Cards!

The fun doesn't end there! There are also unlimited instant breakfast offers to take advantage of via the Wendy's app when playing the game. Make sure to have your Wendy's Rewards™ ** account set up and ready to go before entering, and remember the Wendy's Breakfast Matching Game resets every week!

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of Kentucky. Official rules available at WendysBreakfastMatchingGame.com. Play now until 10/9.

**Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

