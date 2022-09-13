Three Women to Receive 2022 LDEI M.F.K. Fisher Prize for Excellence in Culinary Media Content

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) in partnership with the M.F.K. Fisher Literary Trust announces its 2022 winners of the LDEI M.F.K. Fisher Prize recognizing excellence in culinary content that broadens the understanding of food and culture. The Prize is named in honor of renowned culinary writer M.F.K. Fisher whose trailblazing work has encouraged deeper thought about the cultural significance of foodways.

The Prize-winning works were thoughtfully selected by an independent jury that included Tara Charney, lifelong culinary expert and chef; Lisa Janicke Hinchliffe, professor in the University Library at the University of Illinois; Barbara-jo Mcintosh, chef, entrepreneur, cookbook author and former owner of an acclaimed culinary bookshop in Vancouver, Canada; and Lucia Oddo, business consultant and cooking school instructor.

"We are always in awe at the quality of excellent media entries each year for the M.F.K. Fisher Prize," said LDEI Board President Deborah Mintcheff. "Food is such an important unifier in the world and these winners help bring greater awareness to some of the most interesting and singular food stories being told. And we couldn't do it without the support of the M.F.K. Fisher Literary Trust. Congratulations to all!"

First Prize ($3,000)

"Europe's 500-Year-Old Seafood Tradition," BBC.com, by Angela Lyn Dansby. Article can be seen here. Jury statement: "Angela Lyn Dansby presents a captivating story of history and change relative to a unique tradition and draws the reader into the evocative details of shrimp fishing and its social context."

Second Prize ($2,000)

"La Frontera with Pati Jinich," PBS Broadcasting, by Pati Jinich. The TV series can be seen here. Jury Statement: "Pati Jinich's work is expressive and compelling, presenting the viewer an opportunity to reflect on food and culture through life on the border."

Third Prize ($1,000)

"Tastefully Worded: Exploring Food in Language," The Food Programme, BBC Radio podcast, by Sheila Dillon. The episode can be accessed here. Jury Statement: "Sheila Dillon takes the listener on a creative cultural journey of the interplay between language and food."

Five Works of Distinction:

The jury also recognized five works for their overall excellence.

Chantha Nguon and Kim Green . Read the article "The Gradual Extinction of Softness," Hippo Campus magazine, byand. Read the article here

Pearl Munak : Farmer, Poet, Activist, Friend," in Edible Santa Barbara, by Janice Cook Knight . Read the story : Farmer, Poet, Activist, Friend," in Edible Santa Barbara, by. Read the story here

Linda Joyce Forristal . Read the story "A Butcher Shop with Wild Dreams/Dreaming Wild," The Epoch Times, by. Read the story here

University of Illinois Press, 2021, by Rachel Black . See the book :Cheffes de Cuisine: Women and Work in the Professional French Kitchen,"Press, 2021, by. See the book here

"Mister Jiu's in Chinatown," Ten Speed Press, 2021, by co-author Tienlon Ho. See the book here

Winners will be recognized at the LDEI Annual Conference in New York City, on Oct. 21, 2022. The entry period for the 2023 M.F.K. Fisher Prize will be announced in January 2023.

Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the fields of food, beverage and hospitality. The organization's 2,400 members in 43 chapters in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and France provide leadership, educational opportunities and philanthropy. LDEI chapters raised and donated more than $525,000 to community non-profits and philanthropic organizations in 2021. For more information, visit www.ldei.org and follow LDEI on Instagram and Twitter @lesdamesintl and Facebook Les Dames d'Escoffier Int'l.

