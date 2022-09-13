quantilope Appoints Elizabeth Carducci, Visionary Leader in Insights Technology, to its Board of Directors

Former Medallia CRO joins the board of quantilope, the fast growing Insights Automation company.



NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope, a leading provider of automated consumer research, has appointed Elizabeth Carducci to its Board of Directors. With over 20 years of industry experience, Elizabeth Carducci is a recognized leader in insights and market research with a proven track record of scaling best-in-class technology companies.

"Elizabeth's impressive background building the foundation and growth of Medallia offers a unique skill set to complement quantilope's growth trajectory," said Peter Aschmoneit, quantilope's Co-Founder and CEO. "Her expertise in building innovative strategies within consumer intelligence to obtain industry dominance is an invaluable resource to our Board. We are very excited to welcome Elizabeth to the team."

Elizabeth Carducci is a recognized leader in the insights industry. As a founding member of Medallia, a leading customer experience platform, she brings over 20 years of deep domain expertise in both customer insights and market research technology. Under her leadership, Elizabeth helped build Medallia into an industry leader with 2,000 employees and more than $500 million in annual revenues. Elizabeth spent nearly two decades leading various go-to-market and customer-facing functions including the industry solutions and insights teams before transitioning to Chief Revenue Officer. She was part of the management team that took Medallia public in 2019, and through a subsequent $6.4B buyout in 2021 by the private equity firm, Thoma Bravo.

Prior to her years at Medallia, Elizabeth led the global contact center organization for Starwood Hotels, with prior roles at ITT Sheraton, and Deloitte. Elizabeth holds an MBA from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"I am thrilled to be joining quantilope's Board of Directors," explained Elizabeth. "Their innovative research technology is a real game changer in how brands run and approach their consumer research. Speed to insight has become increasingly important with senior executives across all organizations. With an emphasis on empowering insights teams to take more control of their research, quantilope is making high-quality consumer insights, delivered quickly and efficiently, a reality. I look forward to being a part of their growth journey."

About quantilope: quantilope automates consumer research to unlock high quality insights with speed & ease. Our Insights Automation Platform offers AI-driven advanced quantitative and qualitative solutions to support data-driven decision making. Founded in 2014, quantilope was named the #2 top technology provider for consumer research and one of the top 50 most innovative suppliers for insights worldwide (Greenbook GRIT Business & Innovation Report 2022). quantilope powers consumer insights in brand awareness, market segmentation, advertising testing, product concepts and pricing analysis for over 300 brands including Nestle, Pepsi, Danone, Deutsche Telekom, PBS, OMD, and more.

