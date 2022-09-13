QDOBA Mexican Eats® Teams Up with No Kid Hungry for Sixth Consecutive Year with New Limited-Time Promotion

Leading fast-casual restaurant offers a $3 discount on a future meal for guests who donate $2 to support No Kid Hungry's fall fundraising efforts

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowing one in six children are at risk of being hungry, QDOBA, a leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant, today announced its continued partnership with No Kid Hungry, a national organization on a mission to end childhood hunger in America. In the company's sixth straight year of working with No Kid Hungry, QDOBA offers a "Give $2, Get $3" limited-time promotion. Now through October 10, guests who dine in-restaurant and who donate $2 to No Kid Hungry at checkout will instantly receive a coupon for $3 off for of their next entrée purchase*. Since the partnership was established in 2017, QDOBA has raised nearly $700,000 through in-restaurant and online donations, helping to provide nearly 7 million meals to kids in need.

"Many children and their families are still actively recovering from the impact of COVID-19. The reality is that many still face the challenges of food insecurities today," said Diana Hovey, senior vice president at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "With a like-minded partner like QDOBA that is just as committed to ending childhood hunger as us, feeding it forward has never tasted so good."

The limited-time promotion is valid September 13 through October 10, 2022, and the $3 coupon for future purchases will be valid until October 23, 2022. This year's goal is to raise $150,000 for the nonprofit. As an added bonus, for every loyalty member who places an online order on National Guacamole Day this Friday, September 16, QDOBA will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry, up to $10,000. With hand-crafted guacamole always free on entrees at QDOBA, there's no better way to support communities in need. To access your loyalty rewards, log in or create an account online or on our app.

"No Kid Hungry's dedication to finding solutions to end childhood hunger, especially after the pandemic, inspires our team year after year," Karin Silk, Chief Marketing Officer of QDOBA. "QDOBA has widespread presence in communities across the nation. Through our investment in this cause and connecting our guests and the No Kid Hungry organization, we believe we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of kids facing hunger."

For more information about QDOBA, visit www.QDOBA.com.

For more information about the promotion, including disclaimers*, visit https://www.qdoba.com/no-kid-hungry.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by enjoying one of its chef-crafted signature eats for convenience and ease, or by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. For four years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Backed by 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada and Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Pennsylvania. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit www.qdobafranchise.com.

Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

