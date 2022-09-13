THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) expects to issue financial results for the third quarter at approximately 6:45 a.m. (ET), Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, as previously announced. PNC Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer William S. Demchak and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Q. Reilly will hold a conference call for investors the same day at 11 a.m. (ET).

Dial in numbers are (877) 402-9101 and (303) 223-4368 (international). The following will be accessible at www.pnc.com/investorevents: a link to the live audio webcast on the day of the conference call; presentation slides, earnings release and supplementary financial information; and a webcast replay available for 30 days. A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week at (800) 633-8284 and (402) 977-9140 (international), Conference ID 22020242.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

