Monogram Health Donates $2.5M to University of Pennsylvania for Clinical Research Partnership Aimed at Improving Outcomes for People with Chronic Kidney Disease

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Health, the leading value-based specialty provider of in-home nephrology, primary care, and benefit management services for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease, today announced a $2.5 million gift to the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn LDI). The donation will be used to establish the Monogram Health Chronic Kidney Disease Fund, which will support a collaborative research initiative at Penn LDI aimed at improving clinical outcomes of individuals with chronic kidney disease.

Penn LDI, located in Philadelphia, is dedicated to data-driven, policy-focused research that improves the nation's health and health care. The new Research Initiative on Improving Management of Chronic Kidney Disease will tap into Penn LDI's expertise and reputation as an unbiased academic authority on innovating and improving health care delivery while aligning with Monogram Health's commitment to measurably improve outcomes for individuals living with kidney disease. The multi-year project will focus on rapid turnaround, high-impact research of evidence-based care pathways that will transform the delivery of care for individuals with progressed chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease.

"This research initiative will enable new and important contributions that will advance the field and health care's capacity to effectively identify, manage, and improve outcomes for patients with kidney disease," said Senator Bill Frist, M.D., Monogram Health's board chairman. "We're grateful for the opportunity to partner with such an esteemed research entity as Penn LDI to study treatment approaches with the goal of enhancing evidence-based kidney care. We believe this work will benefit millions of Americans, particularly minority populations who have a higher propensity to develop progressed kidney disease."

Among the more than 37 million people in the U.S. living with CKD, communities of color are disproportionately affected, with rates of CKD almost four times as high among African Americans. Penn LDI will rely on its substantial expertise in CKD and transplantation to focus on identifying drivers of CKD progression and addressing barriers to the adoption of optimal, evidence-based therapies.

"This commitment from Monogram Health signals a step forward in equitable health care access and innovative research, bringing meaningful resources to Penn LDI and its partnerships across the University," says Wharton School Dean Erika James. "Conjuring the lives impacted and discoveries that will stem from this contribution fills the Wharton community with pride to be a part of Penn LDI and deep gratitude for this generous gift."

"Thanks to Monogram Health's generous gift and commitment to innovation and health equity, our team will be empowered to conduct important, independent research focused on improving health care delivery for patients with kidney disease," said Rachel M. Werner, M.D., PhD, executive director of Penn LDI. "It will also allow for the vital step of sharing our findings with stakeholders who can use it, to maximize the research's impact on health policy and innovation in chronic kidney disease care. We are very appreciative of Monogram's interest in advancing research in this important area."

About Monogram Health

Monogram Health is a leading value-based provider of in-home nephrology, primary care, and benefit management services for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease. The company deploys an innovative in-home care delivery model and technology-driven array of evidence-based clinical services, including complex case and disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to transform the way health care is delivered for those with kidney disease. This innovative model of care has been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and TPG Capital, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans to care for patients across 33 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

About Penn LDI

Since 1967, the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn LDI) has been the country's leading university institute dedicated to data-driven, policy-focused research that improves our nation's health and health care. Penn LDI connects all twelve of Penn's schools, the University of Pennsylvania Health System, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia through its more than 300 Penn faculty who are LDI Senior Fellows. Penn LDI's work focuses on some of the most pressing challenges facing our nation's health system today, including increasing health care access, improving health equity, and improving care for those with chronic conditions.

