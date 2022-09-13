Kia and Mercedes-Benz Vehicles Deliver Quality that Customers Love, According to Strategic Vision's 2022 Total Quality Awards

Contests
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a dedication to Quality over the years, both Hyundai Motor Corporation and Mercedes-Benz USA have delivered vehicles that lead their segments in generating love for their customers. This love of the things-gone-right has magnified the perceptions of the quality of their vehicles. In Strategic Vision's 2022 Total Quality Awards, Kia and Mercedes-Benz each had four vehicles lead their segments with the K5, Seltos, Sorento Plug-in Hybrid and Carnival leading for Kia and the EQS, AMG GT, G-Class and GLE Coupe leading for Mercedes-Benz, according to Strategic Vision's 2022 Total Quality Impactä (TQI) measure.

Strategic Vision is an international consulting firm and advisory service organization that focuses on understanding and predicting advocacy, conquest, and loyalty according to consumers' personal values and decision-making structures.(PRNewswire)
Kia and Mercedes-Benz each have four segment-leading vehicles in Strategic Vision's 2022 Total Quality Awards.

"While many may not associate the brand with quality, Kia's vehicle product attributes and driving experience deliver cues of thoughtfulness and reliability that their owners love," explains Alexander Edwards, President of Strategic Vision. "Most all Kia-branded vehicles have the fewest problems, and the product provides enhanced quality in areas of seat comfort, power and pickup and safety-related driver-assist features. As one example, the K5's interior design, workmanship, comfort and features send significantly stronger Cues of Quality than its competitors, providing a foundation for new owners to Trust and feel Confident about their Kia purchase."

"Mercedes-Benz models deliver Quality with all product attributes at significantly higher levels than most other luxury brands. Styling and innovation combined with performance and brand image all led to increased quality perceptions for the brand," notes Chris Chaney, Senior Vice President of Strategic Vision. "The AMG GT had the fewest customers reporting problems and a near-perfect score for quality in power and pickup. The right combination of styling, innovation and performance gave Mercedes-Benz owners the highest quality vehicles."

In addition to the Kia models, four other Hyundai Motor Corporation vehicles lead in their respective segments; the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV, Hyundai Santa Cruz and Genesis GV70. The GV70 finished just ahead of last year's leader, the Mercedes-Benz GLC which moved to 2nd place.

While not as strong a showing as in previous years, several Domestic models also took the lead in their segments. This includes the Ford Mustang Coupe, Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, Dodge Durango, GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Tahoe.

Below is the full list of the 2022 Total Quality Award winners and scores:

Small Car

Mazda3 Sedan

561

Small Hatchback

Volkswagen Golf GTI

594

Small Alternate Powertrain (APT) Car

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

538

Mid-Size Car

Kia K5

662

Mid-Size APT

Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV

553

Near-Luxury Car

Lexus IS Sedan

659

Near-Luxury APT Car

Tesla Model 3

609

Luxury Car

BMW 7-Series

639

Luxury Hatchback

Premium APT Car

Porsche Panamera

Mercedes-Benz EQS

627

621

Specialty Coupe

Ford Mustang Coupe

640

Premium Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT/GT S

684

Standard Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible

634

Premium Convertible/Roadster

Porsche 911 Cabriolet

661

Standard Pickup

Hyundai Santa Cruz

578

Full-Size Pickup

Nissan Titan (LD)

591

Heavy Duty Pickup

GMC Sierra 2500/3500*

585

Entry SUV

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

588

Entry CUV

Kia Seltos*

581

Mid-Size SUV

Dodge Durango

598

Mid-Size CUV

GMC Acadia

588

APT Utility

Full-Size Utility

Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid

Chevrolet Tahoe

585

661

Near-Luxury Utility

Genesis GV70

645

Luxury SUV

Mercedes-Benz G-Class*

682

Luxury CUV

Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

692

Premium APT Utility

Audi e-tron Sportback

615

Minivan

Kia Carnival

521





*2021 Winner

Strategic Vision is an international consulting and advisory service organization that focuses on understanding and predicting advocacy, conquest and loyalty according to consumers' personal values and decision-making structures. Strategic Vision's 28th annual Total Quality Impact (TQI) report is based on results from the New Vehicle Experience Study® (NVES) surveying over 112,078 new vehicle buyers after the first 90 days of ownership. It incorporates the impact of problems with the vehicle as well as the drivers' analytical and emotional evaluations of quality. For further information or interview requests please contact Alexander Edwards or Christopher Chaney at (858) 576-7141, or visit our website at www.strategicvision.com.

Press Contacts: Alexander Edwards/ Christopher Chaney 858.576.7141, chris.chaney@strategicvision.com

