100Plus Enables Sweetwater Medical Associates to Improve Patient Adherence and Health Metrics with AI-Assisted Remote Patient Monitoring

RPM solution helps monitor, measure and support at-risk populations in their homes to improve access to care, drive better outcomes and lower costs

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 100Plus, a Connect America company and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platform for clinicians and patients, announced today that Sweetwater Medical Associates has improved patient adherence and clinical health metrics through its artificial intelligence (AI) assisted RPM platform. By using the platform, the medical practice has seen statistically significant improvements in patients' health metrics over 180 days, including an average blood pressure reduction for patients with hypertension of 5.80 mmHg, and for patients with obesity, a mean weight loss of 3.45 lbs.

100Plus, recently acquired by Connect America, is a leading Remote Patient Monitoring platform empowering doctors to manage their chronic patients remotely, proactively engage them to avoid expensive, episodic care, and drive a higher quality of life. When a patient receives a 100Plus medical device, it is fully configured and ready to use out of the box; there is no smartphone, App, Bluetooth, WiFi, or cellular plan required. (PRNewsfoto/100Plus) (PRNewswire)

Sweetwater Medical Associates is a medical facility devoted to family practice and internal medicine in Sugar Land, Texas. After a thorough evaluation of competing RPM vendors, Sweetwater chose the 100Plus solution for its ease-of-use, cost-effectiveness, and strong customer support.

In addition to Sweetwater benefitting from these patient health metric improvements, the medical facility is also seeing reduced administrative burdens on providers and staff. For example, previously obtaining patients' physiological data such as blood pressure readings required patients to meet with providers for in-office or telehealth visits. Now, patients can take readings on their own – at home – through the 100plus AI-assisted platform and the results are automatically shared with their provider.

"As a busy family practice with time-strapped providers and staff, we often found it challenging to monitor our at-risk patients for signs of impending problems," said Eric Navarette, Practice Manager at Sweetwater Medical Associates. "100Plus' AI based solution has helped us dramatically improve our ability to monitor patients, resulting in improved outcomes and reduced administrative burden on providers and staff."

"We understand the high value of provider and staff time, as well as the heavy toll that unnecessary calls and emails exact on medical practices," said Janet Dillione, CEO of Connect America. "The 100Plus RPM platform delivers an around-the-clock virtual assistant that enables practices to overcome these barriers by monitoring and analyzing patients' behaviors and connecting with them outside of traditional clinical settings. We are pleased Sweetwater has seen such outstanding improvements in patients' health metrics by using the 100plus platform, in addition to easing burden on staff."

The 100Plus RPM platform utilizes AI to assist medical practices with patient outreach, device setup, enrollment, engagement, and education, ensuring that patients test regularly and stay compliant. The platform features an AI-enabled, text message-based chatbot that helps practices scale RPM programs faster, and better educate patients on the value of RPM. With AI outreach, practices more than double RPM adoption rates among patients.

About 100Plus

100Plus, a Connect America company, is the leading AI-assisted remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform that enables healthcare providers to remotely monitor and manage their patients' health conditions. Our complete end-to-end solution makes it easy for practices to implement a successful RPM program quickly, including full-service monitoring, eligibility, enrollment, device setup and delivery, and white-glove service. With actionable insights that help clinicians identify and treat at-risk patients faster and an AI-enabled virtual health assistant that supports patient compliance, the result is higher adherence, fewer hospitalizations, and better health outcomes. To learn more, visit www.100plus.com.

CONTACT:

Mardi Larson

Amendola Communications for Connect America/100plus

mlarson@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 100Plus