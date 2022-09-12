Target Announces Exclusive Multiyear Agreement with FAO Schwarz Ahead of Holiday Season

Additionally, retailer's Top Toys list, presented this year by FAO Schwarz, features 50 of the most anticipated holiday toys and games from must-have brands available at Target

Exclusive FAO Schwarz toys will be available only at Target stores, Target.com and FAO store locations starting in October

The assortment will feature more than 120 toys and a capsule collection celebrating the 160 th anniversary of FAO Schwarz

All Target store toy departments and Target.com will feature dedicated space for FAO Schwarz, with toy demonstrations planned throughout the holiday season

Target's holiday Bullseye's Top Toys list will offer more exclusives and affordable gift options, with items starting at $14.99

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced an exclusive multiyear agreement with iconic toy brand FAO Schwarz to ignite even more magic and inspiration across Target's unrivaled toy assortment. Starting mid-October, FAO Schwarz toys will be available exclusively at Target stores, Target.com and FAO Schwarz stores. In addition, Target announced the 10th annual Bullseye's Top Toys list, presented by FAO Schwarz, which includes the most anticipated toys and games from a wide variety of brands available at Target. With a curated assortment of toys at a variety of affordable prices, more exclusive items and only-at-Target experiences with FAO Schwarz and Disney store at Target, Target is committed to offering guests a one-stop shop for all of their toy-buying needs this holiday season and beyond.

Target announces multiyear agreement with FAO Schwarz (PRNewswire)

"One of the reasons families love shopping at Target is because of our incredible assortment of toys, and that selection is only getting better with our new exclusive agreement with the beloved FAO Schwarz brand," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "From hot new items to time-tested favorites, we've curated our annual list of Bullseye's Top Toys to create an easy, fun and affordable way for guests to find just the right gift for every toy lover on their list. Simply put, there's only one place parents and gift givers need to shop for toys this holiday season — and that's Target."

Inside the Target and FAO Schwarz Exclusive Collection and In-Store Holiday Experience

Launching mid-October in all Target stores and on Target.com, the FAO Schwarz assortment will include more than 120 items across all toy categories, with a broad range of toys to inspire magical moments and nostalgic memories signature to FAO Schwarz. Products will range in price from $9.99-$149.99, including 50 toys under $20. The new lineup features the FAO Schwarz Style Runway 4-Sided Fashion Show Playset, FAO Schwarz Ride On Train, FAO Schwarz Makeup Vanity Mirror Set, legacy Dance on Piano Mat and over 50 new plush toys. To celebrate the 160th anniversary of FAO Schwarz, a capsule collection will feature several nostalgic FAO toys under $25, such as the Hot Wheels Collector Set, Funko Toy Soldier Pop, FAO 160th Anniversary Teddy Bear and UNO. Plus, guests will be able to enjoy even more FAO Schwarz toys with new exclusive product drops all season long.

All Target store toy departments will feature dedicated space for FAO Schwarz, including playful store displays to highlight must-have FAO toys. Select Target stores and Target.com will also feature toy demonstrations throughout the holiday season with Target's toy experts, inviting toy enthusiasts of any age to get creative and enjoy hands-on play within the Target aisles.

"We are incredibly thrilled to partner exclusively with Target after having forged such a successful relationship together over the past couple of years. There truly is no better way to kick off our 160th anniversary than to announce this partnership," said David Niggli, chief merchandising officer, FAO Schwarz. "FAO Schwarz has been celebrating the wonder of childhood and bringing awe and discovery to all children — and the child inside all of us — for 160 years, and now families everywhere across the U.S. can enjoy this experience at their local Target store."

Target Celebrates 10 Years of Bullseye's Top Toys List

Additionally, as kids, parents and gift givers alike begin to plan their holiday lists, Target is back with the Bullseye's Top Toys list, featuring 50 of the most sought-after holiday toys, including 23 toys and games available exclusively at Target stores and Target.com this season.

With Top Toys starting at $14.99, gift givers will find toys for every kid on their list from top brands like Disney, LOL Surprise, Mattel, FAO Schwarz and more. The list includes popular characters like PAW Patrol and Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as well as dolls from HarperIman, an inclusive doll brand. Guests can view the full list and find more product information on Target.com. Plus, starting in October, guests can shop select Bullseye's Top Toys at a pop-up shop inside FAO Schwarz's iconic New York City flagship in Rockefeller Center.

Bullseye's Top Toys of 2022:

Inspire New Stories

HarperIman Ashton doll – Exclusive

Rainbow High Shadow High 4 pack – Exclusive

Baby Alive Princess Ellie Grows Up! Doll

Cry Babies First Emotions Dreamy / Cry Babies First Emotions Jassy

Gabby's Purrfect Dollhouse

Mermaze Mermaidz Winter Waves Color Change Mermaid Fashion Dolls

What the Fluff

Inspire Imagination

Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse with Lucky – Exclusive

Barbie Vacation House – Exclusive

LEGO Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Exclusive

Cocomelon Transforming Fire Truck – Exclusive

Melissa & Doug Fun at the Fair! Game Center Play Tent – Exclusive

LEGO Harry Potter The Shrieking Shack & Whomping Willow – Exclusive

LOL Surprise Sunshine Gurl & Moonlight B.B Mega Family Pack – Exclusive

Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball – Exclusive

Tonies Peppa Pig Toniebox Starter Set – Exclusive

Animal Planet Deep Sea Shark Adventure Playset – Exclusive

Imaginext Jurassic World: Dominion Mega Stomp & Rumble Giga Dinosaur

MEGA Pokémon Motion Pikachu Mechanized Building Set – 1092pcs

LOL Surprise O.M.G. Fashion Show Mega Runway Extreme Surprise Play Set

World of EPI Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Dolls

Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset

Pixobitz Studio

Spidey and his Amazing Friends Spider Crawl-R 2-in-1 Deluxe Headquarters Playset

Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition

LEGO Friends Olivia Space Academy

Inspire Dreams and Creativity

OSMO Creative Starter Kit – Exclusive

FAO Schwarz Makeup Vanity Mirror Set – Exclusive

FAO Schwarz Style Runway 4-Sided Fashion Show Playset – Exclusive

Our Generation Hair Salon Playset

PAW Patrol Cat Pack Playset – Exclusive

Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin' Beats Interactive Musical Learning Toy

Kinetic Sand Swirl N' Surprise

5 Surprise Disney Store Mini Brands Toy Store Playset

PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups Truck Stop Headquarters Transforming Playset

Cool Maker Stitch 'N Style Fashion Studio Sewing Machine

LEGO Succulents – Exclusive

Inspire Active Play

FAO Schwarz Ride On Train – Exclusive

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Track Set

Target Toy Shopping Cart – Exclusive

Monster Jam Monster Garage Playset

NERF Elite 2.0 Motoblitz CS 10 Blaster

Pop It Pro

Chuckle and Roar Mini Golf Play Set – Exclusive

Inspire Fun Family Moments

Yahtzee Frenzy – Exclusive

Hand to Hand Wombat

Inspire Future Gamers

Jurassic World: Dominion Epic Battle Pack Figure Set – Exclusive

Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Collision Nebula Battle Set – Exclusive

Bakugan Genesis Collection Pack

Legends of Akedo Powerstorm Triple Strike Tag Team Arena

Target Delivers a One-Stop Shopping Experience

Target's robust suite of toy offerings make for an easy and convenient one-stop shopping experience this holiday season. Target's free, fast and contactless Order Pickup and Drive Up services allow guests to get everything on their shopping list conveniently, with no designated pickup time or membership required. Guests can also receive personalized, same-day delivery through Shipt and get items delivered right to their doorstep by personal shoppers in as soon as an hour. And as always, Target RedCard holders can enjoy 5% off their purchases all season long, and guests can save throughout the holiday season by joining Target Circle, the retailer's free loyalty program.

For more information about Bullseye's Top Toys, visit A Bullseye View.

Miscellaneous

Statements in this release regarding expectations about the agreement between Target and FAO Schwarz are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause Target's actions to differ materially. The most important risks and uncertainties are described in Item 1A of Target's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Target does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

Target Toy Shopping Cart (PRNewswire)

LEGO Friends Olivia Space Academy (PRNewswire)

HarperIman Ashton Doll (PRNewswire)

FAO Schwarz Ride On Train (PRNewswire)

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Target Corporation