Siblings Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams and Jay Williams to Host Fifth Annual 'Dance Party To End ALZ' Benefiting the Alzheimer's Association

– Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley with Hot Country Knights, Tracy Lawrence, Kelleigh Bannen, Ashley Campbell, Melinda Doolittle, Lindsay Ell, Charles Esten, Chrissy Metz and special guests will perform classics from the '90s to raise funds to fight Alzheimer's and all other dementia –

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams and Jay Williams will host the fifth annual star-studded 'Dance Party to End ALZ' in Nashville at the Wildhorse Saloon on Sunday, November 13. Apple Music's Beats 1 "Today's Country" radio host Kelleigh Bannen will serve as emcee for the event as well as perform.

Alzheimer's Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alzheimer's Association) (PRNewswire)

This year's lineup includes Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley with Hot Country Knights, Tracy Lawrence, Kelleigh Bannen, Ashley Campbell, Melinda Doolittle, Lindsay Ell, Charles Esten, Chrissy Metz, and special guests. Nashville's very own will take the stage to perform their favorite songs from the 1990's to raise awareness and funds in the fight to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

"For the past five years, Dance Party to End ALZ has been bringing people together to dress up, dance and experience great live music as some of the biggest names in country music sing cover songs from the '80s and '90s," said Kimberly Williams-Paisley. "Most importantly, though, my siblings Ashley, Jay and I throw this event to help drive awareness and funds for a cause that affects millions of American families, including our own. To date, we've raised more than $1.3 million for the Alzheimer's Association, helping fund research that is going to one day help lead us to a cure for this devastating disease."

General admission tickets and VIP table packages are available now. To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit alz.org/danceparty .

Funds raised through the Dance Party to End ALZ will directly support the Alzheimer's Association's research grant program.

Where: Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37201



When: Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 6pm CST



Tickets: General admission: $50-$200

VIP table packages: $2,500-$50,000

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit alz.org/danceparty



Who: Actress and author Kimberly Williams-Paisley, actress and director Ashley Williams, apiarist Jay Williams, and Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley with Hot Country Knights, Tracy Lawrence, Kelleigh Bannen, Ashley Campbell, Melinda Doolittle, Lindsay Ell, Charles Esten, and Chrissy Metz. Additional artists to be announced.

About the Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

