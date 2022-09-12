PENNSYLVANIA DUTCH FALL-FORWARD FAVORITES ARRIVE JUST IN TIME FOR THE SEASON

drinkpennsylvaniadutch.com @PennsylvaniaDutchCreams

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia-based Charles Jacquin et Cie., Inc.'s cream liqueur line, Pennsylvania Dutch, offers the perfect flavor duo to welcome fall: Salted Caramel and Pumpkin Spice.

SALTED CARAMEL JOINS THE FAMILY

Joining the fan-favorite, seasonal Pumpkin Spice Cream Liqueur is the newest flavor from the Pennsylvania Dutch brand: Salted Caramel Cream Liqueur. Made with locally sourced, fresh dairy cream and real salted caramel, Salted Caramel is a deliciously satisfying treat. Salted Caramel also has the highest awards of the Pennsylvania Dutch lineup, including Gold at the Beverage Testing Institute and Platinum at the SIP Awards. America's most popular fall flavor, pumpkin spice, returns to shelves in Pennsylvania Dutch's Pumpkin Spice Cream Liqueur and features a seasonal blend of nutmeg, cinnamon, allspice, ginger and real dairy cream. The beverages are perfect for cold-weather cocktails and decadent fall desserts, or to enjoy year-round served over ice, blended into a sweet milkshake, or layered into your favorite cream cocktail.

"The cream liqueur category is growing, and we believe there's opportunity in the market for an American-made cream that's locally sourced and made to challenge the category leaders," says Lauren Ryan Kiyak, Head of Marketing at Charles Jacquin's. "We look forward to continuing our innovation with the Pennsylvania Dutch portfolio and creating flavors that consumers can enjoy for years to come."

OTHER AWARD-WINNING FLAVORS

These sweater-weather favorites are among Pennsylvania Dutch's lineup of category leaders, including the award-winning Egg Nog (Gold Medal at 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Peppermint Bark (Double Gold Medal at 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition), and Strawberries & Cream (Gold Medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Gold Medal at the 2022 Beverage Testing Institute).

With 89 percent flavor awareness among consumers and 105 percent growth in global popularity from 2015 to 2020, salted caramel is a tried-and-true flavor and a welcome addition to the cream-based liqueur lineup.

Pennsylvania Dutch's Salted Caramel and Pumpkin Spice are now available for $14.99 in 750ml at Pennsylvania spirits retailers.

