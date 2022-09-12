Mudrick Capital Management Names Tom Bachner President

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mudrick Capital Management, L.P., an institutional investment firm focused on event-driven and special-situation investing in the global credit markets, today announced that Thomas Bachner has joined the firm as its President. Mr. Bachner previously was Global Head of Institutional Partnerships and Distribution at Bridgewater Associates, the asset management firm he joined in 2003.

As Mudrick's President, Mr. Bachner will be responsible for managing the non-investment functions of the firm.

"We are excited that Tom Bachner has joined the Mudrick team at this important point in our firm's evolution," said Jason Mudrick, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. "His extensive experience and deep understanding of the institutional business development and client services facets of a firm like ours will be invaluable as we move forward, particularly as the opportunity set in event-driven and special-situation investing in the global credit markets expands."

"I look forward to working with the extraordinarily nimble and entrepreneurial Mudrick team, which has established a strong reputation in the special situation and deep-value, event-driven investing space – especially for its ability to identify attractive, alpha-generating investment opportunities," said Tom Bachner. "Jason Mudrick is a special investor and I am thrilled to contribute to the firm's success."

Prior to Mudrick, Mr. Bachner spent 19 years at Bridgewater Associates most recently as Global Head of Institutional Partnerships, responsible for all third-party distribution as well as a group of Bridgewater's strategic relationships. Throughout his tenure, Mr. Bachner also held a variety of roles including Head of Client Advisors, in which he was responsible for ensuring excellent client service.

Before Bridgewater, Mr. Bachner served 10 years in the U.S. government in a variety of intelligence-related roles. He served three tours in Eastern Europe, including two years in Bosnia as part of the NATO peacekeeping mission. After leaving government service and earning an MBA from the University of Texas-Austin, Mr. Bachner was a strategy consultant for Arthur D. Little, focused on corporate financial strategy. He received a BA in political science with a focus on Soviet-American relations from Yale College, where he was a member of the varsity hockey team for three years.

About Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.

Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is an institutional investment firm with a focus on event-driven and special-situation investing in the global credit markets. Mudrick manages approximately $3.4 billion as of August 31, 2022 on behalf of a diverse group of sophisticated global institutional investors. The firm has offices in New York and London.

