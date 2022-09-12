Hyundai Partners with Children's Hospital of Savannah to Promote Child Passenger Safety in Georgia

Hyundai Hope Donates $25,000 to Emphasize Commitment to Child Passenger Safety Programs

Hyundai, Children's Hospital of Savannah , and Safe Kids Savannah to Host Car Seat Safety Check Events

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America announced its partnership with Memorial Health's Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah and Safe Kids Savannah to support child passenger and driver education programs. The Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah is the lead agency for Safe Kids Savannah, a local coalition of organizations and concerned individuals with the common goal of preventing accidental childhood injuries and deaths. Hyundai's donation will assist with consumer educational events, including upcoming car seat safety check events with Children's Hospital of Savannah and Safe Kids Savannah.

(front row, left to right) Vanessa Perez, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor America, Andy Chen, engineer, vehicle safety investigations, Hyundai North American Safety Office, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor America, Heather Newsome, assistant chief nursing officer, Children’s Hospital of Savannah, Jenna Morris, SafeKids coordinator, Children’s Hospital of Savannah, Kristen King, child life manager, Children’s Hospital of Savannah, Laura Dow, chief financial officer, Memorial Health; (back row, left to right) Terrance Ross, Hyundai of Savannah, Shelly Harrell, vice president, business development, Memorial Health, Chris Schimek, general manager, Hyundai of Savannah, Todd Isbell, chief nursing officer, Memorial Health, David Hoffenberg, chief operating officer, Memorial Health, Katie Van Hook, assistant chief nursing officer, Memorial Health, Les Fussell, Richmond Hill City Counsel, Chief Brendon Greene, Richmond Hill Fire Department at Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital Of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. on September 9, 2022. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

During the events, certified child passenger safety technicians will inspect car seats for expiration, manufacturer recalls, and/or proper fit of the seat for children. Families will receive a free replacement car seat, if needed. Technicians will also help caregivers and families learn how to select an appropriate child seat, install, and use it correctly.

"Proper education and installation of safety seats is critical to injury prevention of children, drivers, and others on the road," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "We are proud to partner with the Children's Hospital of Savannah and share in the mission of bringing leading safety programs to make communities and roads safer for families."

According to NHTSA's Child Restraints Usage Study, an estimated 46 percent of car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly or improperly used. Hyundai's partnership with Children's Hospital of Savannah will allow Safe Kids Savannah to help more families in need of assistance in southeast Georgia and continue its child passenger and driver safety efforts to support its goal of preventing accidental motor vehicle injuries.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America