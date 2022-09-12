Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Present Virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), today announced that Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. The hybrid conference will take place September 12-14, 2022.

A livestream of the virtual presentation is available on-demand beginning today, Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM ET for those who are registered to attend the conference and will be accessible for 30 days on the H.C. Wainwright conference platform. For more information, please visit the conference website.

About Corbus

Corbus is an immunology company committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus' current pipeline includes anti-integrin monoclonal antibodies that block activation of TGFβ and small molecules that activate or inhibit the endocannabinoid system. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com . Connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

