Haivision Unveils New Branding to Reflect its Evolution and Strategic Direction

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, announced today the launch of its bold new brand identity at IBC2022 reflecting the company's leadership in mission-critical live video solutions, pioneering spirit, and exciting direction for the future.

Haivision's new identity is a culmination of strategic innovation and acquisitions and marks a new chapter as the company positions itself for the future. With an integrated product portfolio, the recent launch of Haivision Command 360 for mission-critical collaboration, the IBC launch of next-generation broadcast cloud technology, Haivision Hub MCR, and the introduction of Haivision-branded 5G contribution solutions including Haivision Pro, Haivision Air, Haivision Rack, and Haivision StreamHub, Haivision remains focused on continuous innovation.

"Haivision has been continually raising the bar for real-time video solutions since its inception 18 years ago and the evolution of our brand heralds a natural next step in our journey to power the company's continued transformation and growth," said Mirko Wicha, President and CEO of Haivision. "The new Haivision brand identity embodies the core strengths of our solutions portfolio and technology, focused on addressing the challenges of our customers."

The company's new branding represents its deep expertise in mission-critical live video networking and collaboration, inspired by the core values of security, reliability, quality, and performance inherent in all Haivision's solutions and services that customers have come to know and rely on.

"In less than two years, Haivision has completed its IPO, made two significant acquisitions (Cinemassive and Aviwest), and added exciting new products to its solutions portfolio. The time is right to bring together all our products, technology, and people under one inspiring brand," said Marcus Schioler, Vice President, Marketing, Haivision, who led the branding evolution. "Our new unified look reflects the integrated way in which the company will work to achieve our vision to shape the future of video and will make it easier for our clients to understand who we are and what we do."

The updated visual identity will be on display at Haivision's stand at IBC2022. To see the latest Haivision technology in action, visit us at IBC, Hall 2, stand B36.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

