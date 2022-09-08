Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation to Host Annual Partners Appreciation Mixer

Venerable non-profit organization honors four exemplary partners

instrumental in South LA's revitalization

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation will host the annual Partners Appreciation Mixer on Friday, September 9 at The Conference Room Restaurant in Playa Vista. Attendees will include core VSEDC partners, including corporate, foundation, and bank partners, as well as other community leaders who have supported VSEDC's programs, services, and CDFI.

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Center has served South LA's small businesses and entrepreneurs for forty years. (PRNewswire)

During the event, VSEDC will honor four partners who have made extraordinary contributions in South LA, including Jack Olree with Wells Fargo for "Bank Partner of the Year"; Senator Steve Bradford of California Senate District 35 for "Government Partner of the Year"; Corie Barry with Best Buy for "Foundation Partner of the Year"; and Ted Sarandos with Netflix for "Corporate Partner of the Year." Additionally, VSEDC will honor Wah Gwaan Jamaican Kitchen & Bar – VSEDC client – as "Outstanding Business of the Year."

"VSEDC is honored to have the support of so many generous partners who are committed to supporting South Los Angeles, including our small businesses, young people, and our community," says CEO of VSEDC, Joseph T. Rouzan, III. "For too long, our community has been overlooked and underserved, but our partners affirm that they are renewed in their commitment to create an economically sustainable and successful region."

Based in the heart of South LA, VSEDC has been serving minority- and women-owned small businesses in the region for over 41 years. The non-profit works to create an equitable future and thriving local economy through customized one-on-one technical assistance, and economic development services. In 2018, VSEDC became a CDFI non-traditional lender with a revolving loan fund to infuse the local economy with capital. VSEDC's affordable small business loans supply needed funds to businesses that are historically ineligible for loans from traditional lenders, such as banks.

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) is a community-based nonprofit and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) recognized for decades of technical and entrepreneurial assistance to South LA small businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs. The service VSEDC provides serves to drive community self-sufficiency, facilitate business growth, access to affordable housing, goods and services, and job creation. VSEDC achieves this through youth education and entrepreneurial projects, CDFI programs, and fundraising efforts. Find out more about VSEDC at www.vsedc.org , Facebook and Instagram .

