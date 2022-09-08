TriNet PeopleForce Returns to New York City September 13-15

Award-winning conference for small and medium-size businesses to feature esteemed leaders from the
worlds of business, public policy, science, social justice, sports, entertainment, media and more
DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
The third annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce conference returns September 13-15. The three-day event—live from New York and streamed virtually—will give attendees the chance to interact with each other and our outstanding lineup of speakers during live sessions, Q&As, networking opportunities and more. Through exploration of entrepreneurial passion, purpose and perseverance, leaders of small and medium-size businesses will walk away with expert info, and the most strategic, innovative ways to do business now.
WHO:
The roster of prominent speakers include:
WHEN:
September 13-15
WHERE:
The Theater at City Tech
285 Jay Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
To join the virtual event, click here.
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry.
