Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group Opens New Office in Portsmouth

The New England real estate company is returning to Portsmouth to strengthen its service in the Seacoast NH region

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group today opened an office in one of the hottest neighborhoods on the Seacoast. The company's location at 95 Brewery Lane represents a renewed presence in Portsmouth, and will provide clients in New Hampshire's Seacoast region with the high level of service the Masiello Group is known for.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group is Northern New England's #1 Real Estate Firm (PRNewswire)

The location in Portsmouth's West End–one of the fastest growing housing markets in the region–puts the Masiello Group within walking distance of many popular Portsmouth neighborhoods, with both new home construction and beautiful historic homes.

"Portsmouth is such a unique and lively community, with tons to do and gorgeous homes to choose from," said Donna Gerry, Regional Sales Director for The Masiello Group. "We're excited to have an office in the heart of the West End and to become a bigger part of this community."

The office won't just be a hub for Portsmouth home sellers and buyers, however. Agents working within the office will serve the entire region.

"The office complements our already strong presence in the area," said Gerry. "With offices in Hampton, Dover and Durham, our agents are able to meet clients where they're at."

The new office is a reflection of The Masiello Group's commitment to the client and building a strong business culture. It is another location where agents can meet with customers face-to-face, which is in higher demand as the country transitions out of COVID-19 restrictions. It is also a place for agents to meet, collaborate and engage with the wider community, whether it's as members of local Chambers of Commerce or organizing charitable giving events. For decades, the company has put an emphasis on exceptional service, community engagement, and agent availability, and this renewed presence aligns well with the overall culture of the company.

Beyond helping home buyers find their forever home, The Masiello Group agents want people to know they are also a resource for anyone who has questions about the homebuying process.

"We're a source of value and expertise," said Gerry. "We want to make the homebuying experience positive and ensure all home sellers and homebuyers have the information they need."

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

With more than 35 offices throughout Northern New England, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group is the largest real estate firm north of Boston and is the only company in the region to offer a complete spectrum of home services, including mortgage, title, home warranty, homeowner insurance, and relocation services. The Masiello Group was recently named a Top 25 Broker by Realogy Leads Group in recognition of its excellent performance and customer satisfaction. In January 2022, Swanepoel Power 200 recognized Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Masiello as one of the most influential leaders in the residential real estate industry. For more information, visit www.masiello.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BHGRE The Masiello Group