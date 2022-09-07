Exoprise Customers Achieve Significant ROI With SaaS and Digital Experience Monitoring

Exoprise end-user experience management solutions for Microsoft 365, SaaS, and collaboration apps deliver cost savings, increased productivity, and elevated employee experience in times of growing hybrid/mobile work.

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exoprise, a leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) solutions, announced that its customers continue to realize significant Return on Investment (ROI) with Exoprise solutions and achieve positive ROI within six months of implementation. Troubleshooting remote worker issues using traditional tools creates visibility challenges, severely impacting business continuity and productivity.

According to the latest Forrester future of work survey, 20% of employees contact the service desk support team weekly, and 10% contact them daily – far too often to remain consistently productive. In current economic conditions, companies have the potential to save thousands to millions in IT costs using features and capabilities offered by Exoprise DEM solutions.

As one of the Exoprise customers, a global CRM head at a financial services company, told us, "Upon returning from a weekend, our employees could not access their Salesforce app in the morning. As a result, IT and several other teams spent at least half a day trying to find the root cause, which cost the company about $500K. With Exoprise synthetics, we would have immediately narrowed the problem to a change made by the network team and saved a huge loss to the company."

Exoprise customers achieve superior ROI with their DEM investment by:

Recovering Service Level Agreement (SLA) credit – IT teams receive Service Level Agreement (SLA) violation credits when Microsoft 365 has downtime. For example, Microsoft services such as Azure, Teams, OneDrive, etc. may not be available due to an outage or technical issue. Service availability less than the SLA of 99.9% requires Microsoft to reward credits to the customer. Exoprise provides actionable availability reports that act as evidence of true downtime, outage length, events, errors, and corresponding service health. Customers quickly verify and claim their credits to recoup the cost of the Exoprise system.

Saving Costs on Device Refresh and Upgrades – IT departments often need to upgrade their infrastructure with new hardware or software, so employees remain productive and job satisfaction remains high. However, with a shrinking economy and flat expense budget, businesses struggle to keep up with that mandate. Utilizing Exoprise Service Watch Real User Monitoring (RUM), operation teams are driving upgrade decisions based on hard network and device telemetry data, segmenting different user groups, and auditing remote endpoint devices. The result is an optimized device refresh schedule and cost-effective companywide upgrades.

"We had frequent complaints from users about poor Teams meetings/calls. Initially, we would upgrade the hardware to the latest to fix the problem and spend thousands doing that, but the problems persisted. So, when we started using Service Watch , we could see exactly where the problem was for each user - and avoid upgrading when the problems were due to corporate network or weak Wi-Fi access points."

Preventing Network Upgrade Surprises and Downtime – Future proofing the business means frequent network optimization. Enterprises rely on mission-critical services such as before, during, and after any network transformation takes place. As a result, network administrators can ensure that the end-user experience is improved and access is more reliable. – Future proofing the business means frequent network optimization. Enterprises rely on mission-critical services such as Microsoft 365 Salesforce , AWS, and SAP. Delivering these services via ISPs, MPLS, SDWAN, and VPN providers becomes susceptible to performance fluctuations. Exoprise provides end-to-end baseline views of the network for mission-critical applicationsany network transformation takes place. As a result, network administrators can ensure that the end-user experience is improved and access is more reliable.

Delivering Better Digital Experiences Anywhere and reducing MTTR – The Modern Workplace demands remote flexibility along with the freedom to work anywhere. ITOps teams require end-to-end visibility into apps, the network, and system performance for these Digital Nomads, and the Exoprise platform delivers. Once deployed, Exoprise helps customers safely transition to a hybrid work model. Proactive synthetics provide early outage detection while crowdsourced analytics reduce the troubleshooting time in half.

Improving Productivity with Less Dropped Calls for Teams, Zoom, and Webex – Today, knowledge workers collaborate using Unified Communication (UC), VoIP, and streaming applications such as – Today, knowledge workers collaborate using Unified Communication (UC), VoIP, and streaming applications such as Microsoft Teams Zoom , and WebEx. Customers use Exoprise to proactively test and tune their networks for the collaboration platforms and offer complete coverage with Service Watch RUM. As a result, there is a significant ROI in reduced dropped calls and smoother call quality.

"Due to Covid, our IT model has shifted from primarily supporting call center operations to supporting a significantly larger virtual environment. That was when we became interested in better measuring digital experiences from the end user's perspective. Synthetic sensors in our central data centers collect performance data on Microsoft 365, but we wanted an even more complete picture. Together with a real user monitoring on-demand solution, we can better understand the issues of our users at any geographic location," said Kevin Santos, Senior Director of IT, Network Operation Center, BCD Travel.

"Exoprise has always been at the forefront of supporting our customers with innovative digital solutions and addressing hybrid workforce challenges with a complete view into the end-user experience," said Exoprise CEO Jason Lieblich. "Our Service Watch product rapidly isolates call quality problems with VoIP and streaming apps such as Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and Zoom in real-time and ensures smooth collaboration from anywhere. In addition, our technical ability to deliver synthetics and real-user behavior insights in one platform differentiates us in the market."

Read more about the combination of RUM and synthetics in our latest whitepaper and ensure the best digital employee experience for streaming, collaboration, and VoIP apps such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, and GoToMeeting. Better Together: Combine Real User Monitoring with Synthetics

