LightInTheBox Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Mr. Jian He, Chief Executive Officer of LightInTheBox, commented, "We delivered a solid financial performance in the second quarter of 2022, despite challenges caused by macro headwinds including the COVID resurgence in China, soft consumer sentiment globally and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. Our top line increased 8.3% year-over-year, returning to growth, while our loss significantly narrowed on a sequential basis due to improvements in our product mix and operating efficiency. During these difficult times, we have proved ourselves as a trusted platform with strong track record, receiving continued support from our long-term partners. Although uncertainties are still ahead of us, we will continue to improve our operational efficiency and customer experience. We have seen definite improvements in our supply chain and logistics, and we are confident of maintaining revenue growth momentum in the second half of 2022."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues increased by 8.3% year-over-year to $132.4 million from $122.2 million in the same quarter of 2021. Revenues generated from product sales were $129.8 million, compared with $119.3 million in the same quarter of 2021. Revenues from services and others were $2.6 million, compared with $2.9 million in the same quarter of 2021. Included in product sales, revenues from apparel increased by 44.4% to $108.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $75.3 million in the same quarter of 2021. Revenues from apparel represented 82.1% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2022, and 61.6% in the same quarter of 2021.

Total cost of revenues was $59.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $65.1 million in the same quarter of 2021. Cost for product sales was $58.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $64.0 million in the same quarter of 2021. Cost for services and others was $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $1.1 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2022 was $73.2 million, compared with $57.1 million in the same quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 55.3% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 46.8% in the same quarter of 2021. The increase in gross margin was a result of the Company's continuous efforts to optimize our product mix.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $75.6 million, compared with $60.6 million in the same quarter of 2021

Fulfillment expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $7.8 million , compared with $7.6 million in the same quarter of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, fulfillment expenses were 5.9% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 6.2% in the same quarter of 2021 and 7.3% in the first quarter of 2022.

Selling and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $58.2 million , compared with $43.5 million in the same quarter of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 44.0% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 35.6% in the same quarter of 2021 and 41.6% in the first quarter of 2022.

G&A expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $9.7 million , compared with $9.5 million in the same quarter of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, G&A expenses were 7.3% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 7.8% in the same quarter of 2021 and 8.6% in the first quarter of 2022. Included in G&A expenses, R&D expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $4.7 million , compared with $5.1 million in the same quarter of 2021 and $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Loss from operations was $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $3.5 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Other income, net in the second quarter of 2022 was $0.1 million, compared with other income, net of $17.2 million in the same quarter of 2021. Included in other income, net in the second quarter of 2021, $17.1 million was derived from change in fair value on our equity investment. The gain in fair value change on our equity investment, after respective income tax of $4.2 million, was $12.9 million.

Net loss was $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $9.5 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Net loss per American Depository Share ("ADS") was $0.02 in the second quarter of 2022, compared with net income per ADS of $0.08 in the same quarter of 2021. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares. The diluted net loss per ADS in the second quarter of 2022 was $0.02, compared with the diluted net income per ADS of $0.08 in the same quarter of 2021.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company's basic weighted average number of ADSs used in computing the net income per ADS was 113,070,465.

Adjusted EBITDA, which represents (loss) / income from operations before share-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expenses, was negative $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with income of $14.5 million in the same quarter of 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $65.7 million, compared with $59.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

First Half 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased 3.5% year-over-year to $226.1 million from $234.2 million in the same half of 2021. Revenues generated from product sales were $221.2 million, compared with $228.7 million in the same half of 2021. Revenues from services and others were $4.9 million, compared with $5.5 million in the same half of 2021. Included in product sales, revenues from apparel increased by 30.9% to $175.9 million in the first half of 2022, compared with $134.4 million in the same half of 2021. Revenues from apparel represented 77.8% of total revenues in the first half of 2021, and 57.4% in the same half of 2021.

Total cost of revenues was $105.5 million in the first half of 2022, compared with $124.8 million in the same half of 2021. Cost for product sales was $103.3 million in the first half of 2022, compared with $123.0 million in the same half of 2021. Cost for services and others was $2.2 million in the first half of 2022, compared with $1.8 million in the same half of 2021.

Gross profit in the first half of 2022 was $120.7 million, compared with $109.4 million in the same half of 2021. Gross margin was 53.4% in the first half of 2022, compared with 46.7% in the same half of 2021. The increase in gross margin was a result of the Company's continuous efforts to drive revenues from product categories with higher margins.

Total operating expenses in the first half of 2022 were $129.5 million, compared with $111.5 million in the same half of 2021.

Fulfillment expenses in the first half of 2022 were $14.6 million , compared with $14.9 million in the same half of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, fulfillment expenses were 6.5% in the first half of 2022, compared with 6.3% in the same half of 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses in the first half of 2022 were $97.3 million , compared with $79.1 million in the same half of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 43.0% for the first half of 2022, compared with 33.8% in the same half of 2021.

G&A expenses in the first half of 2022 were $17.7 million , compared with $17.9 million in the same half of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, G&A expenses were 7.8% for the first half of 2022, compared with 7.6% in the same half of 2021. Included in G&A expenses, R&D expenses in the first half of 2022 were $9.3 million , compared with $10.0 million in the same half of 2021.

Loss from operations was $8.9 million in the first half of 2022, compared with $2.1 million in the same half of 2021.

Other income, net was $0.9 million in the first half of 2022, compared with $17.2 million in the same half of 2021. Included in other income, net, change in fair value on our equity investment was $0.8 million in the first half of 2022, compared with $17.1 million in the same half of 2021. The gain in fair value change on our equity investment, after respective income tax of $nil, was $0.8 million in the first half of 2022, compared with $12.9 million after respective income tax of $4.2 million in the same half of 2021.

Net loss was $7.9 million in the first half of 2022, compared with net income of $10.9 million in the same half of 2021.

Net loss per American Depository Share ("ADS") was $0.07 in the first half of 2022, compared with net income per ADS of $0.10 in the same half of 2021. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares. The diluted net loss per ADS for the first half of 2022 was $0.07, compared with the diluted net income per ADS of $0.09 in the same half of 2021.

In the first half of 2022, the Company's basic weighted average number of ADSs used in computing the net income per ADS was 113,062,096.

Adjusted EBITDA, which represents (loss) / income from operations before share-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expenses, was negative $6.1 million in the first half of 2022, compared with income of $16.8 million in the same half of 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures to help evaluate our operating performance:

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents income from operations before share-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expenses. Although other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently or not present it at all, we believe that the adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, and facilitate investors' understanding of the past performance and future prospect.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 6, 2022 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day).

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10024891-4mlfy6f.html . Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique access PIN.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the event passcode followed by your unique access PIN, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through September 14, 2022. The dial-in details are:

US/Canada: +1-855-883-1031 Hong Kong: 800-930-639 Passcode: 10024891

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.lightinthebox.com .

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com , www.miniinthebox.com , www.ezbuy.sg and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about LightInTheBox's beliefs and expectations, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as LightInTheBox's strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements.

LightInTheBox may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statement, including but not limited to the following: LightInTheBox's goals and strategies; LightInTheBox's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online retail market; LightInTheBox's ability to attract customers and further enhance customer experience and product offerings; LightInTheBox's ability to strengthen its supply chain efficiency and optimize its logistics network; LightInTheBox's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products; competition; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in LightInTheBox's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and LightInTheBox does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(U.S. dollars in thousands, or otherwise noted)









As of December 31,



As of June 30,





2021



2022

ASSETS















Current Assets















Cash and cash equivalents



55,942





62,118

Restricted cash



3,660





3,603

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses



1,625





316

Amounts due from related parties



2,730





-

Inventories



11,997





11,055

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



7,947





7,878

Total current assets



83,901





84,970

Property and equipment, net



3,312





2,774

Intangible assets, net



8,232





6,844

Goodwill



30,440





28,994

Operating lease right-of-use assets



11,584





11,852

Long-term rental deposits



1,218





1,073

Long-term investments



56,383





57,232

Other non-current assets



296





454

TOTAL ASSETS



195,366





194,193



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current Liabilities















Accounts payable



23,535





15,636

Advance from customers



24,789





30,445

Operating lease liabilities



3,784





4,503

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



57,819





67,808

Total current liabilities



109,927





118,392



















Operating lease liabilities



7,864





8,142

Long-term payable



78





55

Deferred tax liabilities



517





522

Unrecognized tax benefits



13,101





12,466

TOTAL LIABILITIES



131,487





139,577



















EQUITY















Ordinary shares



17





17

Additional paid-in capital



282,382





282,448

Treasury shares



(29,309)





(29,309)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



2,737





1,316

Accumulated deficit



(192,072)





(199,855)

Non-controlling interests



124





(1)

TOTAL EQUITY



63,879





54,616

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



195,366





194,193



LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data, or otherwise noted)









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2021



2022



2021



2022

Revenues































Product sales



119,337





129,828





228,759





221,171

Services and others



2,864





2,527





5,489





4,952

Total revenues



122,201





132,355





234,248





226,123

Cost of revenues































Product sales



(64,001)





(58,214)





(123,033)





(103,284)

Services and others



(1,051)





(983)





(1,808)





(2,167)

Total Cost of revenues



(65,052)





(59,197)





(124,841)





(105,451)

Gross profit



57,149





73,158





109,407





120,672

Operating expenses































Fulfillment



(7,619)





(7,774)





(14,865)





(14,638)

Selling and marketing



(43,531)





(58,225)





(79,122)





(97,257)

General and administrative



(9,494)





(9,661)





(17,910)





(17,727)

Other operating income



45





26





408





92

Total operating expenses



(60,599)





(75,634)





(111,489)





(129,530)

Loss from operations



(3,450)





(2,476)





(2,082)





(8,858)

Interest income



15





7





20





17

Interest expense



(4)





(1)





(8)





(3)

Other income, net*



17,178





83





17,209





945

Total other income



17,189





89





17,221





959

Income / (Loss) before income taxes



13,739





(2,387)





15,139





(7,899)

Income tax expense



(4,282)





(9)





(4,289)





(9)

Net income / (loss)



9,457





(2,396)





10,850





(7,908)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



76





-





161





-



































Net income / (loss) attributable to LightInTheBox Holding

Co., Ltd.



9,381





(2,396)





10,689





(7,908)



































Weighted average numbers of shares used in calculating

income / (loss) per ordinary share































—Basic



224,198,651





226,140,929





224,153,140





226,124,192

—Diluted



226,744,109





226,140,929





226,805,062





226,124,192



































Net income / (loss) per ordinary share































—Basic



0.04





(0.01)





0.05





(0.03)

—Diluted



0.04





(0.01)





0.05





(0.03)



































Net income / (loss) per ADS (2 ordinary shares equal to

1 ADS)































—Basic



0.08





(0.02)





0.10





(0.07)

—Diluted



0.08





(0.02)





0.09





(0.07)





*Other income, net mainly includes change in fair value on our equity investment.





LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, or otherwise noted)









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2021



2022



2021



2022

Net income / (loss)



9,457





(2,396)





10,850





(7,908)



































Less: Interest income



15





7





20





17

Interest expense



(4)





(1)





(8)





(3)

Income tax expense



(4,282)





(9)





(4,289)





(9)

Depreciation and amortization



(752)





(861)





(1,492)





(1,719)

EBITDA



14,480





(1,532)





16,619





(6,194)



































Less: Share-based compensation



(58)





(30)





(198)





(66)

Adjusted EBITDA*



14,538





(1,502)





16,817





(6,128)





* Adjusted EBITDA represents income / (loss) from operations before share-based compensation expense, interest income,

interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expenses.





