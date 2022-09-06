Arch Telecom More Than Doubles in Size After PCG Acquisition

T-Mobile Preferred Retailer One Step Closer to Ambitious Goal of 500 Stores by 2025

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of September 1, 2022, Arch Telecom has officially acquired over 200 T-Mobile Stores managed by The Portables Choice Group (PCG) in an effort to grow their business and expand their customer reach. Operating as a T-Mobile Preferred Retailer, the company is now the third largest T-Mobile Dealer in the country with 418 stores across 31 states, now employing over 2,500 people. Last year, the management at Arch Telecom had set a goal to own and operate 500 T-Mobile Stores by 2025. With 5 acquisitions since January 2021, they are well ahead of pace.

"Now was the right time to grow," says Arch Telecom CEO Alex Ghai. "We are fortunate to have an elite leadership team that has the entrepreneurial mindset, sense of urgency, sharp focus, and hunger to build the best wireless dealership known for its customer experience."

With Arch Telecom absorbing all PCG operated T-Mobile stores and most frontline employees, the company has worked tirelessly to make the transition as easy as possible for all parties. Garnering a very positive response from all PCG and Arch Telecom teams, Arch Telecom is excited to offer more opportunities for career development to all their current and new employees.

Specializing in wireless retail, Arch Telecom has the ambitious goal of becoming the leading wireless solutions provider nationwide. Arch Telecom began in the small town of Yonkers, NY in 1993. Now, almost 30 years later, the company has developed an innovative, inspiring company culture that thrives on the principles of ownership, collaboration, teamwork, and growth.

Offering cutting-edge benefits and perks to their employees, Arch Telecom is uniquely one of the only employee-owned companies in the wireless industry. With programs designed to allow pathways to success for their employees, it comes as no surprise that Arch Telecom was awarded the Great Place to Work USA certification this year. This achievement reiterates that this acquisition will benefit newly onboarded PCG employees to achieve their goals – on and off the sales floor.

