SPROUTZ, YALLA MOTEK AND TACOLOGY EXPRESS OPENING AT AVENTURA MALL'S TREATS FOOD HALL

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventura Mall is expanding its selection of quick service eateries with the addition of Sproutz, Yalla Motek and Tacology Express, which will all soon open in Treats Food Hall, an eclectic collection of local and national dining concepts.

Opening this month, Sproutz is a healthy, fast-casual eatery that offers fresh, customizable meals catering to various nutrition and dietary needs. The wellness-centric menu features dishes like cauliflower pizza, tomato mozzarella paninis, and seared tuna poke bowls. Appealing to plant-based eaters, Sproutz also offers dishes like its Beyond Meat wrap and hearty vegan bowl. Additional menu items include Sproutz's signature wraps, açaí bowls, stuffed sweet potatoes, delicious soups, colorful salads, and various protein-packed dishes.

Yalla Motek is a brand-new concept from the creators of Motek Café, an Israeli Mediterranean restaurant in Aventura Mall's Outdoor Courtyard. Since its opening earlier this year, Motek Café has become a beloved fixture of Aventura Mall. The kosher-style dining destination was bestowed Editors' Choice for Best Restaurant in Aventura and Readers' Choice for Best Breakfast in Miami New Times' Best of Miami 2022 awards, and its Lebanese burger was awarded the People's Choice at the 2022 South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash. Yalla Motek will deliver fast-casual options inspired by the culture and flavors of Israel.

Tacology Express, a mercado-style taqueria, will bring its authentic Mexican flair to Treats Food Hall. The taco spot is helmed by Grupo Cinbersol, a Mexican hospitality group with award-winning concepts in Mexico City and the United States. Tacology Express will offer a delectable assembly of appetizers, tacos, tostados, desserts, and other traditional recipes made from top-quality ingredients. Diners can indulge in specialties, including torta de milanesa, chilaquiles, savory flautas, and bacon avocado quesadillas. Tacology Express will also serve a lineup of refreshing cocktails and provide guests with the opportunity to build their own Palomas.

The three eateries join a diverse group of dining destinations in the award-winning Treats Food Hall, named best food court in Florida by The Daily Meal. The center has received recognition from prestigious institutions like the New York Times and Time Out, highlighting its delectable food and unique architecture.

Illuminated by natural light, Treats Food Hall offers abundant communal seating, including intimate banquettes and shared bar tables. Outdoor, diners can take in expansive, colorful murals commissioned for the space by Florida-based artists — "Cherish Home" by Nate Dee and "Paradise and Fries" by Brian Butler while enjoying outdoor, shaded patio seating and oversized classic games, including ping pong, chess and Jenga.

In addition to dramatic views, Treats Food Hall boasts dynamic cuisines from around the world. Eater recently named Jrk!, a Jamaican eatery founded by Harrison Bernstein and Chefs Wayne Sharpe and Kavan Burke, one of the best restaurants in Miami. Aventura Mall is the only indoor shopping center with Miami's popular fast-casual dim sum spot, Yip. For sweet lovers, Little Brittany brings the saccharine taste of French treats, delicious pastries, and coffee.

While flavors from Caribbean islands to European coastlines make Treats Food Hall unique, diners can still find fast-casual staples like Chipotle and Shake Shack.

