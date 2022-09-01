Jungle Boys 2nd Florida Dispensary Now Open In Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most respected cannabis company, Jungle Boys , is pleased to announce the grand opening of its second Florida medical marijuana dispensary, and fifth retail dispensary store in the United States, Jungle Boys Orlando.

Jungle Boys Orlando Dispensary (PRNewswire)

Located at 11401 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817 , Jungle Boys' new Orlando location is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 9pm, and Sunday from 11am to 6pm.

The Jungle Boys Orlando dispensary offers The Company's award-winning and legendary product portfolio including 16 unique strains of Premium indoor flower available in Pre-Rolls, 3.5G Eighths, 7G Smalls, Live Rosin vapes, Cold Cure Rosin, Fresh Press Rosin, and Rosin Jam. Available strains include the likes of LA Kush Cake, Motor Breath, Perfect Triangle, Mimosa, Frosted Gelato, Mac 1, Zack's Pie, Hippie Crasher, SFV x TK, amongst others.

The Jungle Boys are celebrating the unveiling of this 5,500 square foot flagship Orlando dispensary with an official grand opening on September 1st, 2022, at 9am. Patients are encouraged to attend early for registration that begins at 7am.

As part of the celebration, First Watch is providing egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches in the morning at 8am and 10am. Tijuana Flats is hosting a taco bar for the afternoon at 12pm and 2pm. Local music artist, DJ Diezel, is also scheduled to spin throughout the day.

For more information, or to speak with the Jungle Boys team, please contact Addie Wray via email at addie@jungleboysflorida.com .

About Jungle Boys:

Jungle Boys is a collective of cultivators working toward a singular mission: to grow clean and potent cannabis. For over a decade, they have strived to change the way people think about cultivation. It's more than just what they do — it's who they are. From humble backyard beginnings to state-of-the-art grow facilities, they're always searching for ways to perfect the process and take the jungle to new heights. Sharing their successes, challenges and experiences with their community, they're proud to inspire and educate the next generation of cannabis cultivators. They're proud to announce their 2nd official Jungle Boys retail location in Florida. Welcome to the Jungle, Orlando Florida.

