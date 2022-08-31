Vietnam Airlines extends long-standing relationship with Sabre as the carrier continues to play significant role in Vietnam's tourism resurgence

The Vietnamese flag carrier will continue to distribute offers through Sabre's extensive global travel marketplace, further cementing the two companies' historic and valued relationship

SINGAPORE and HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced an extended distribution agreement with Vietnamese flag carrier Vietnam Airlines. The new deal means that Vietnam Airlines will continue to distribute its content to the large network of travel agents through Sabre's extensive travel marketplace.

From left : Mr. Sean Menke, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Sabre Corporation, Mr. Le Hong Ha, Chief Executive Officer, Vietnam Airlines, Mr. Kurt Ekert, President, Sabre Corporation, and Mr. Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Travel Solutions Airline Sales, Sabre Asia Pacific. (PRNewswire)

The agreement further strengthens Sabre's presence in the Vietnam aviation marketplace and the relationship between Sabre and Vietnam Airlines. In addition to Sabre's Global Distribution system (GDS), the Hanoi-based carrier also uses a comprehensive suite of SabreSonic Passenger Service System (PSS) technology including reservation and ticketing, inventory and departure control solutions. Vietnam Airlines also leverages Sabre's Revenue Optimizer to maximize revenue using near-real time network partner and comprehensive passenger revenue performance data as well as further Sabre solutions to enable the carrier to provide travelers with a premium personalized experience.

"The aviation industry has evolved rapidly in recent years, and we highly appreciate Sabre's wide-ranging, robust, scalable technological solutions for having brought significant value to Vietnam Airlines. Sabre's robust global marketplace has supported Vietnam Airlines efficiently in reaching travelers worldwide following the easing of travel restrictions in Vietnam," said Le Hong Ha, CEO, Vietnam Airlines. "We also appreciate the commitment of Sabre in supporting the recovery and growth of Vietnam Airlines as well as the Vietnam travel industry during and after Covid-19 pandemic. Today, we're very happy to reaffirm our long-standing partnership that our two corporations have enjoyed for over a decade, and look forward to new successes in the future"

The expanded distribution agreement between Sabre and Vietnam Airlines was signed between Mr. Trinh Ngoc Thanh, Vietnam Airlines' Executive Vice President and Sabre's Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions Agency Sales, Mr. Rakesh Narayanan at Vietnam Airlines' headquarters in Hanoi.

Operating across dozens of domestic and international destinations, Vietnam Airlines continues to ramp up operations following the re-opening of Vietnam's borders to international travelers earlier this year. The carrier is playing a key role in Vietnam's aim to push tourist arrivals to five million this year, including attracting tourists from key markets including India, the US, Europe and the Middle East.

"The fact that we're able to be in Vietnam to meet our valued partners at Vietnam Airlines and sign this agreement in person is testament to the strong recovery we are seeing across all sectors of the travel industry," said Sean Menke, Chair of the Board and CEO, Sabre. "This agreement demonstrates our clear commitment to supporting the rapid recovery and future growth of the Vietnam travel industry. We're excited that Sabre will continue to bring significant value to Vietnam Airlines at this critical time for Vietnam's aviation market and we look forward to continuing to enable the carrier to connect the world to some of Asia's most exciting destinations."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines – a member of SkyTeam Alliance – is the flag carrier of Vietnam and the major carrier in South East Asia. Vietnam Airlines provides air transport services on over 100 routes to more than 20 domestic and 30 international destinations. Operating a modern fleet of more than 100 aircraft, Vietnam Airlines is the first airline in Asia-Pacific to simultaneously operate modern, wide-body aircraft Boeing 787 and Airbus A350. Vietnam Airlines takes great pride in offering its passengers consistent on-time-performance, absolute safety, high quality services embedded with Vietnamese cultural identity. Vietnam Airlines has maintained Skytrax's 4-star service quality for years and is gradually upgrading to 5-star standard.

SABR-F

Contacts:

Media

Kristin Hays

kristin.hays@sabre.com

Heidi Castle

heidi.castle@sabre.com

sabrenews@sabre.com

Investors

Kevin Crissey

kevin.crissey@sabre.com

sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sabre Corporation