Licensing and Agency Agreement Signed between Beijing Minhai (Biokangtai) and Phil. Pharmawealth, Inc.

Marks the First Entry of Biokangtai's 13-valent Pneumococcal Vaccine into Southeast Asian Market

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 30, Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co., Ltd. held a signing ceremony with Phil. Pharmawealth, Inc. for their cooperation in jointly promoting the registration, promotion, distribution, marketing, and sales of Beijing Minhai's 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine in the Philippines.

This marks that the 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine independently developed and produced by Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd. (Biokangtai) (300601.SZ), will enter the Southeast Asian market for the first time. It is also an important milestone of the Company's internationalization strategy.

As early as 2017, pneumococcus was included by the World Health Organization in the List of the Deadliest Superbugs that Threaten Human Health. Pneumococcal disease is classified by WHO as a "very high priority for prevention" and is particularly harmful to children.

As the world's first dual-carrier pneumococcal vaccine, Beijing Minhai's 13-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate vaccine is the achievement of the Company's 16-year R&D efforts. It can effectively avoid adverse effects such as immunosuppression possibly caused by excessive single carriers. Phase III clinical trial data showed that this vaccine against 13 serotypes of pneumococcus was not inferior to similar imported products according to the antibody positive rate and antibody geometric mean titer (GMT). In addition, in clinical trials, the incidence of adverse reactions caused by this vaccine was lower than that in the control group.

At the signing ceremony, representatives from both parties showed their intention to jointly improve the accessibility and affordability of this vaccine in the Philippines and emerging markets, benefit more people and protect the lives and health of more children through sincere cooperation.

