Bee-lieve It: 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee Announces No. 2 of 7 Dodge Special-edition 'Last Call' Models

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee is second of seven Dodge special-edition "Last Call" models; first special-edition model, the 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown, was announced on Aug. 24

2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee carries on tradition of original Super Bee by offering a vehicle at home both on the street and the strip

2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee is the highest performance Charger Super Bee model ever produced and features standard drag radials that help the Super Bee fly to low quarter-mile ETs

Additional performance features include adaptive damping suspension with Drag Mode, SRT hood with functional scoop, dual heat extractors and SRT black exhaust tips

Special Super Bee badging and graphics dress up the hive

Only 1,000 Dodge Charger Super Bee models will be produced: 500 Scat Pack vehicles (in B5 Blue) and 500 Scat Pack Widebody vehicles (in Plum Crazy)

Six special-edition Dodge Challenger and Charger models will be revealed through Sept. 21, 2022 , with the next two models to be announced on Sept. 7

Seventh and final 2023 Dodge model — the very last of its kind — will be revealed at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas , scheduled for Nov. 1-4, 2022

Like all 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger models, 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee vehicles will carry a commemorative "Last Call" underhood plaque

Details and specific information on the 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee available at Dodge.com

Information on the Never Lift 24-month road map to the Dodge brand's future is available at DodgeGarage.com

Dodge is continuing its rollout of the brand’s “Last Call” lineup, announcing the 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee, the second of seven special-edition “Last Call” models. (PRNewswire)

Dodge is continuing its rollout of the brand's "Last Call" lineup, announcing the 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee, the second of seven special-edition "Last Call" models and one that honors a vehicle that has brought "buzz" to the Dodge brand for decades.

The Dodge Super Bee, first introduced in 1968 and as a Charger model for 1971, reached legendary status in its brief original four-year run by giving customers an ultra-high-performance vehicle that could serve as both a daily driver and a weekend warrior at the track or drag strip. The 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee aims to carry on that legacy by offering the highest-performance Charger Super Bee model ever produced, with standard drag radials that help the Super Bee fly to low quarter-mile ETs and special Super Bee badging and graphics that dress up the hive.

The 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee follows last week's introduction of the special-edition 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown. Dodge "Last Call" special-edition models celebrate the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, which in their current form are coming to an end. Six Challenger and Charger models will be revealed through September 21, 2022. The seventh and final 2023 Dodge model — the very last of its kind — will be revealed at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, scheduled for Nov. 1-4, 2022.

"The Dodge Super Bee is more than commemorative of a cool heritage name — it is also a Charger variant of the Challenger 1320 grassroots race package," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "The special-edition 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee once again offers a Dodge vehicle that is equally at home on the street or on the drag strip."

2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee

A limited number of 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bees will populate the hive. The special-edition vehicle will see a production run of only 1,000, with 500 Charger Scat Pack (in B5 Blue) and 500 Charger Scat Pack Widebody (in Plum Crazy) vehicles planned for production.

In addition to Plus Group and Carbon/Suede Package content, the 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee special-edition model showcases a swarm of unique features, including:

Super Bee exterior badging on the grille and front fenders

Super Bee exterior graphics on the functional hood scoop and rear fenders (blue graphics with B5 Blue, white graphics with Plum Crazy)

20-by-9.5-inch knurled wheels with 275 drag radials (Scat Pack)

18-by-11-inch drag wheels with 315 drag radials (Scat Pack Widebody)

Adaptive damping suspension with Drag Mode

Black Mopar hood pin kit

SRT hood with functional scoop and dual heat extractors

SRT black exhaust tips

Red four-piston Brembo brake system

Super Bee interior instrument panel badge

Super Bee seat back logos

Dodge Charger Super Bee models, as with all seven of the "Last Call" special-edition models, will be allocated to specific dealerships, with pricing and dealer information shared on DodgeGarage.com when vehicle ordering opens later this fall.

Details on the 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee are available at Dodge.com. The next Dodge "Last Call" models will be announced on September 7, 2022. Information on the Never Lift 24-month road map to the Dodge brand's future is available at DodgeGarage.com.

"Last Call" Highlights

In addition to the seven "Last Call" special-edition models, Dodge brand will also celebrate its 2023 model lineup by bringing back three beloved heritage exterior colors: B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple and Sublime green. One popular modern color, Destroyer Grey, also returns to the fold. Charger and Challenger will each offer 14 total 2023 exterior color options. 2023 Charger and Challenger R/T models will also feature new "345" fender badging, a callout to the 345-cubic-inch HEMI® engine under the hood.

All 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger models will also carry a special commemorative "Last Call" underhood plaque, making every 2023 Charger and Challenger especially desirable. The brushed aluminum underhood "Last Call" plaque features the vehicle name and a vehicle silhouette, as well as "Designed in Auburn Hills" and "Assembled in Brampton" to proclaim each vehicle's origin.

The brand is also expanding the reach of its popular SRT Jailbreak models, which were introduced earlier this year for the Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, unlocking color combination ordering restrictions and exclusive content. For 2023 model year, Jailbreak models will also be available for the 717-horsepower Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat, providing even more owners the option of building their own one-of-a-kind muscle car.

Dodge is taking a new approach in getting the Charger and Challenger in the hands of its enthusiasts. The entire 2023 Charger and Challenger model-year run will be allocated to dealerships all at once, helping customers to identify and secure their dream cars more easily. Dodge will provide customers a guide for locating their desired Charger or Challenger at DodgeGarage.com, which will include information on all 2023 Charger and Challenger inventory at each Dodge dealership.

Ordering information for the 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger will be announced fall 2022.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version of the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis