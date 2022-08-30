Sony Electronics Introduces HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos® Soundbar that Combines Perfectly with Optional Rear Speakers to Deliver an Immersive 360 Spatial Sound Experience

New HT-3000 Soundbar offers immersive entertainment with Sony's revolutionary 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology for an ultra-wide listening area

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the new HT-A3000 soundbar, meticulously crafted to immerse listeners into the center of their favorite movies and music for a rich and vibrant audio experience.

The Sony HT-A3000 (PRNewswire)

Sony Electronics Introduces HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos® Soundbar

Surround sound from multiple dimensions

The HT-A3000 features 3.1 channels, three front speakers including a dedicated center speaker for clear dialogue, and a built-in dual subwoofer for deep bass. Coupled with Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround technology, the A3000 creates virtual surround sound that comes from multiple dimensions so consumers can fully enjoy the thrill of Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X®.

360 Spatial Sound Mapping

The HT-A3000 gives access to Sony's revolutionary 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology when connecting the soundbar to Sony's wireless rear speakers, such as the newly launched, SA-RS5 and SA-RS3S.1

With 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology, users can feel sound from every direction and distance. Sound Field Optimization uses built-in microphones to ingeniously measure the relative height and position of the soundbar and rear speakers. 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology then creates multiple phantom speakers by synthesizing sound waves based on positional information.2

Thanks to this technology, Sony's wide spatial sound field fills every part of the room, immersing everyone present.

Optional speakers, customized3

Adding an optional subwoofer that handles low frequencies allows the system to reproduce sound with greater impact and power than before. Two models are available, designed to bring out deeper bass, more vocal clarity, and extra fidelity in all types of audio content.

Users can add the SA-SW5 subwoofer with 300W of deep, rich bass from a 180mm driver with passive radiator or, opt for the SA-SW3 subwoofer with 200W of sound from a compact bass reflex subwoofer with a 160mm driver4.

To take the home cinema experience to new heights, consumers can add the SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers with a total 180W of wider surround sound. Featuring up-firing speakers, the SA-RS5 creates richer and more immersive 360 Spatial Sound as well as built-in battery power or, opt for the SA-RS3S wireless rear speakers with a total 100W.

Complete immersion with Sony TVs

The HT-A3000 allows for an enhanced home cinema experience by pairing with compatible BRAVIA™ XR TVs. Using the Acoustic Center Sync feature, both the soundbar and BRAVIA XR TV become the center speaker in the home cinema system. Action and sound become precisely aligned, creating complete immersion. Users will even hear dialogue from exactly where the character is standing in the scene.5

Additionally, Acoustic Center Sync works together with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping set up to deliver clearer dialogue and more immersive viewing experience than ever before.

Stream favorite tracks easily

With the HT-A3000, music comes to life like never before. Discover a new way of listening with 360 Reality Audio6 that offers a truly immersive live concert or studio session experience. Music fans can also enjoy 360 Reality Audio on Amazon Music HD, nugs.net and TIDAL.7

The HT-A3000 offers easy access to popular music services like Spotify to stream albums and playlists using Chromecast, Spotify Connect™ or Apple AirPlay 2. Consumers can also stream wirelessly from their smartphone with Bluetooth® technology or use the built-in Wi-Fi to stream music from their own devices.8 9 10

The HT-A3000 features DSEE Extreme™, which uses Edge-AI to allow for real-time restoration of all compressed digital music files. This ensures users can restore the high-range sound that is lost in compression for a richer, more complete listening experience.

Voice control

The soundbar works with Google-assistant enabled devices with Chromecast built-in11 or Amazon Alexa enabled devices. 12 Users can add the A3000 to their speaker group using the Google Home app to start playing music, change the volume or many other functions just by using their voice.13

Sleek design

The HT-A3000 and optional speakers have been designed under a common Omnidirectional Block concept. Its sophisticated rounded edges represent a single solid block providing wide-spreading sound, while the combination of rich material textures emphasises an affinity with any living room environment.

Easy connection

The HT-A3000 is almost ready to go straight out of the box. Simply connect to the TV using the HDMI eARC connection and power on. With USB and optical in, as well as HDMI out (eARC) and S-CENTER OUT for compatible BRAVIA XR TVs, consumers have all the connections needed to enjoy a breath-taking surround sound experience.

Pricing and Availability

The HT-A3000 has a suggested retail price of $699.99 and is available for presale at Amazon and other retailers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: Sony Electronics.

The SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers have a suggested retail price of $599.99 and are available to purchase at Amazon and Best Buy. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: Sony Electronics.

The SA-RS3S wireless rear speakers have a suggested retail price of $349.99 and are available to purchase at Amazon and Best Buy. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: Sony Electronics.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.



1 Compatible rear speakers (SA-RS3S, SA-RS5) are required to enjoy 360 Spatial Sound by 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology. Speakers sold separately.

2 The number of phantom speakers differs depending on rear speakers' combination.

3 The products may not be available in all countries /regions.

4 Power output reference: 300W (at 2 ohms, 100 Hz)

5 BRAVIA Acoustic Center Sync mode works with the following models: Z9K series, A95K series, A90K series, A80K series, A75K series, X95K series, X90K series, Z9J series, A90J series, A80J series and X95J series. Product availability varies by counties/regions.

6 Requires download of Sony | Music Center app. 360Reality Audio requires subscription to compatible online music service and third-party terms, conditions, account and fees may apply. Compatible services may not be available in certain countries/regions.

7 Availability varies by countries/regions.

8 Chromecast built-in compatibility dependent on app.

9 Apple ID account required. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content.

10 Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary.

11 Google, Google Home and Chromecast built-in are trademark of Google LLC. Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.

12 Amazon Alexa enabled devices (sold separately). Amazon account required. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Compatible devices require internet connection. Amazon Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in select languages and countries/regions.

13 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

