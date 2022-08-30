Ontario International Airport doubles in-house advertising and partnership revenues during pandemic

Officials expect trend to continue as demand for Southern California air travel surges

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annual revenues generated by in-house advertising and partnership programs at Ontario International Airport (ONT) doubled to $1.6 million in the past 18 months, and the trend is expected to continue as demand for air travel in Southern California surges.

From February 2021 through June 2022, receipts from advertisers including tourist destinations, food and beverage businesses, automotive and financial enterprises totaled $1.6 million, more than double the annual revenues generated by in-airport ad placements previously, according to an analysis provided to the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.

Most recently, airport officials developed an innovative partnership with Los Angeles television affiliate Fox 11 which includes ONT-branded weather and travel forecasts featuring live images from cameras mounted on airport terminal buildings, boosting awareness of ONT in the highly competitive Greater Los Angeles market. ONT also is now the official airport of the Big West athletic conference.

"Since the airport's transfer to local control nearly six years ago, we have worked tirelessly to create a viable, self-sustaining aviation gateway for Southern California," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the OIAA Board and Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario. "As traffic volumes have increased, we have maintained Ontario's reputation as a first-rate, low-cost airport, while continuing to grow the business side of our operations. This is a win-win for passengers, our airline partners and this vibrant region we serve."

The OIAA Board approved an agreement in 2021 with Orange, Calif.-based Fuse Advancement LLC to collaborate with airport staff to implement the new advertising and sponsorship sales model.

"Fuse is pleased and honored to partner with ONT at a time of tremendous growth in passenger traffic," said Scott Jacobson, Fuse's Founder and CEO. "The result of the collaboration is steadily increasing advertising revenue, and meaningful partnerships that are memorable and impactful."

Advertisers featured at ONT include Brewery X of Anaheim, Discover Claremont, Sutro, University of Redlands, Keck Graduate Institute, Walter's Automotive Group including Porche and Audi of Ontario, Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, Barclays Bank and rock music legend Sammy Hagar's Santo Spirts. The OIAA also secured a two-year, $100,000 partnership with University of California Riverside Health to improve airport nursing rooms. Airport personnel expanded advertising space with the wrapping of the interior of a jet bridge, water stations and nursing rooms, among other spaces.

In addition to efforts to increase revenues, the OIAA took steps to heighten the airport's profile and enhance its passenger experience with the addition of art installations from the neighboring Claremont Graduate School and audio greetings from Hagar, who spent much of his early life in the Inland Empire, and actor, musician, comedian Cheech Marin, founder of The Cheech museum in Riverside.

All of this comes as ONT continues to post some of the most impressive passenger gains among airports globally, exceeding pre-pandemic levels for five consecutive months.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to 33 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

About Fuse Advancement

Fuse Advancement is an innovative consultancy based in Southern California that works with organizations to help them evolve into a bright future. Fuse Advancement's unique relationship-based strategies helps catalyze creative solutions that improve revenue, brand value, and customer advocacy. Fuse Advancement offers end-to-end Airport advertising and partnership services, as well as invests in digital and creative environments to drive success through the Fuse Connect airport vertical. More information is available at www.fuseadvancement.com

