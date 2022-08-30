Feedonomics recognized as market leader in multichannel retail software by G2

Feedonomics named a market leader in four categories by top third-party review site, earns badges for best support and easiest setup

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feedonomics has been recognized as a market leader in the multichannel retail software, catalog management, online marketplace optimization tools, and product information management categories by G2—one of the top third-party review sites for software and services—in its Summer 2022 Reports. The company also earned badges for having the best support and easiest setup in the multichannel retail software category.

"It's gratifying to know our customers view us as a leader in the space, and this recognition only validates all the work our team has done to help ecommerce merchants sell more products across hundreds of shopping channels," said Shawn Lipman, CEO at Feedonomics. "We will continue to provide the best-in-class technology and expert service companies need to grow their multichannel businesses on a global scale."

G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The company then applies an algorithm to this data to calculate real-time satisfaction and market presence scores.

When you consider the type of clients Feedonomics supports, the technology it uses to power merchants' feeds, and how much the team has grown in the past few years, it's no surprise to see the company receive high scores in these categories.

Feedonomics provides full-service feed management to more than 4,000 active clients, nearly 75% of which are multichannel customers. The company works with some of the biggest brands and retailers in the world—such as Samsung, Puma, and Sonos—and close to 400 of them have product catalogs containing 100,000-plus SKUs.

Feedonomics is able to import, optimize, and syndicate such large product catalogs across multiple channels because of its powerful feed management platform, which processes more than 13 billion SKUs per day. With upwards of 30,000 active database setups, the company has encountered just about every possible client-data scenario, and its custom data protection systems are equipped to handle each one.

Flexibility is a big piece of that. As a middleware solution, Feedonomics can integrate with virtually any platform or system via API, including all of the top ecommerce platforms, such as BigCommerce, Magento, Shopify, and more.

One of the most unique integrations is with Mirakl, a software platform that hosts more than 300 global marketplaces. Feedonomics' API integration with every Mirakl marketplace for product listing, pricing, inventory data, and orders enables merchants to scale their business efficiently across multiple channels.

To accommodate its global client base and the recent surge of new shopping destinations, the Feedonomics team has grown by more than 250% since January 2020. It now includes 400-plus members spread across six continents, allowing the company to provide 24/7 support for enterprise brands located around the world.

About Feedonomics

With its leading data feed management platform, Feedonomics helps brands and retailers optimize and list their product catalogs on hundreds of ecommerce shopping destinations around the world. Feedonomics offers full-service solutions for advertising channels and marketplaces that include dedicated, 24/7 support from a team of feed specialists. We support thousands of active clients, have integrations with the top ecommerce platforms, and maintain partnerships with industry leaders like Amazon, Facebook, Walmart, and Target. To learn more, visit www.feedonomics.com .

