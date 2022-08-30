Clear Creek Investments Announces Strategic Partnership with Falco Global Partners

FGP acquires minority stake in CCI, signs Portfolio Management Service Agreement to accelerate growth across investment strategies

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Creek Investments ("CCI"), an emerging investment manager focused on sustainably oriented investments across the food, water, and energy sectors; and Falco Global Partners ("FGP"), a private equity operations management company; today announced a strategic partnership and investment, with FGP acquiring a minority stake in CCI and entering into a Portfolio Management Services Agreement to benefit current and future CCI portfolio companies and investors.

With FGP's long standing operational support in European and trans-Atlantic investments, the partnership will broaden CCI's global reach, deepen its operational expertise, and increase its prospective limited partner base. Current CCI investments will also benefit from FGP's deep knowledge in private and public capital markets – including commercial and industrial due diligence, acquisition strategy, structuring, program management and integration ­– to drive growth and enhance value across the CCI investment strategies.

"As a young and rapidly growing firm, CCI's strategic partnership with Falco Global Partners gives us the additional tools we need to punch above our weight class, further accelerate our investing activities, and ensure that we continue creating value for our clients," said Todd Crescenzo, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, CCI. "FGP is recognized globally as a best-in-class private equity operations management team and its minority stake in CCI validates our leadership and ability to execute our investment strategies across public and private markets."

"With over 150 years of combined operating experience among the senior executive team at FGP, sustainability and innovation are always top of mind," said Mike Allan, Partner, FGP. "We believe in the vision that Clear Creek Investments has laid out and together we can strengthen our value, expanding our work with companies in the U.S. and Europe, and applying our expertise to both private and public companies across CCI's investment strategies."

This strategic partnership follows CCI's hiring in January of Paul Ang and David Smith, CFA, as Managing Directors at the firm. Ang and Smith focus on a broad range of growth initiatives including the firm's committed efforts to public equity market investing across the food, water, and energy sectors. CCI launched its public market strategies – the CCI Global Water Fund, LP, and the CCI Sustainable Innovations Fund, LP – in January with initial funding from CCI's investment team and shareholders.

About Clear Creek Investments, LLC

Clear Creek Investments ("CCI") is an emerging investment manager, based in Solana Beach, Calif., with a focus on investing in companies across the Energy, Food and Water sectors. Specifically, CCI looks to invest in companies across these critical but resource constrained sectors that are stewards of catalytic capital – "doing more with less" in the spirit of global innovation and betterment. The firm was founded in January 2021 and currently manages four investment vehicles across the private and public markets. CCI is a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

About Falco Global Partners

Falco Global Partners ("FGP") is a private equity operations management company based in Zurich, Switzerland. FGP combines financial and operational excellence to create long-term and sustainable value with each portfolio partner. As former senior executives from various industries and located around the globe, FGP knows what it takes to deliver results within businesses and adopt an investment model which spans far beyond injections of capital. With years of operational expertise at global industry heavyweights and more than 30 years of combined experience in private equity, FGP has a strong track record of leading transformations of large global industrial portfolios and the ability to scale and grow new technology portfolios. Leveraging this experience, we reduce risk with hands-on involvement in the day-to-day operations and strategic conversations of our investees.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of CCI's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. CCI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

