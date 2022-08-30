Blue Sky Network Announces SkyLink Aviation Qualifications

SkyLink, Blue Sky Network's 2x award-winning connectivity platform, is now DO-160G qualified for aviation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sky Network today announced that its SkyLink 7100 aviation solution has completed DO-160G qualification testing and can now be installed on crewed aircraft. Additionally, the SkyLink single-channel Iridium antenna has received FAA TSO C159d approval. This dual-mode communications solution leverages next-generation Iridium satellite service and local 4G/LTE networks, providing aviation customers with continuous pole-to-pole coverage.

To attain DO-160G qualification, the system passed rigorous environmental conditions and test procedures for airborne avionics equipment, including electrical, mechanical, and weather-related tests.

"We are incredibly proud to have met these high industry standards," says Jason Hicks, Blue Sky Network VP of Business Development. "SkyLink is now the first certified Iridium Certus® 100 airborne solution offering mid-band satellite data and high-definition voice."

SkyLink 7100 offers best-in-class performance for fixed wing, rotorcraft, and the burgeoning uncrewed aircraft (UAS) industry. This system also unlocks new capabilities for infrastructure monitoring, cargo delivery, aerial firefighting, EMS, airline information, government, and crew/passenger communications.

SkyLink 7100 is one of four unique products in Blue Sky Network's SkyLink suite of solutions offered across land, sea, air, and IoT markets.

About SkyLink

The SkyLink ecosystem consists of lightweight, small form factor systems, and unique web-based applications that deliver connectivity and a suite of networking capabilities to and from any place on Earth. The SkyLink Cloud Services platform provides a powerful set of management tools for remote terminal management, diagnostics, and health monitoring. In addition, mission-critical information can be captured, disseminated, and displayed in a secure online portal. Customizable reports, activity alerts, and dashboards work around the clock, ensuring important data is recorded in real time for complete situational awareness.

About Blue Sky Network

Blue Sky Network is an industry-leading provider of mission-critical fleet management, business continuity, and operational analytics solutions, serving commercial and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2001, Blue Sky Network is the partner of choice to track, manage, and optimize high-value assets in real time anywhere in the world for improved safety, reliability, and operational efficiency. Headquartered in San Diego, California, with dealers in over 50 countries, the company holds Anatel certification and maintains offices in São Paulo, Brazil, and Scottsdale, AZ. Learn more: www.blueskynetwork.com.

Blue Sky Network is an Iridium service partner and VAM.

Media Contact:

Kelly Rusk

kelly@mplleaf.com

+1 613 558 7897

View original content:

SOURCE Blue Sky Network, LLC