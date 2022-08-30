The Advocate to Educate Pharma and Biotech on the Use of Patient Voice

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advocate: Supporting the Patient Voice is excited to announce that its Editor-in-Chief, Matt Toresco, has been asked to participate & speak in upcoming conferences focused on patient advocacy & the healthcare world. Matt notes, "We are excited to take part in these conferences & share the impactful data we collect each year both here in the US and around the world. We know that these findings will help to educate, guide & equip the pharmaceutical community with a stronger 'why' behind using the patient voice & drive collaboration in advancing patient care"

The Advocate's leadership will be participating in the following conferences, with more details to come:

The Advocate: Supporting the Patient Voice also released insights into its latest data sets as well. Matt Toresco notes, "We are excited to begin evaluating our ex-US data which completed fielding in August and evaluate the year-over-year changes in the global patient market. We are also eager to publish an in-depth analysis of the last 6 years of patient advocacy research & advocacy's impact on healthcare policy. We know that healthcare policy is the area that we can have the largest impact on the lives of patients and look forward to sharing this information with the public as soon as possible." Matt noted that The Advocate plans to begin a podcast before year-end as well to provide a voice to patient advocates, the pharmaceutical communities engagement with patients & to drive patient education. The Advocate's goal is to collaborate with colleagues & patients alike, in order to improve patient care around the world.

You can reach out to Matt & the team at The Advocate with any questions at matt@theadvocatepatientvoice.com or @The_Advocate_PV on Twitter. For more on their research, you can head find The Advocate's website at https://theadvocatepatientvoice.com.

