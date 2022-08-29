SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds AERI, CSVI, HIL, and CYBE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of AERI by Alcon Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AERI shareholders will receive $15.25 in cash for each share of AERI common stock owned. If you own AERI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aeri

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCQX: CSVI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCQX: CSVI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CSVI by Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Bridgeport Partners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CSVI shareholders will receive $58.00 in cash for each share of CSVI common stock owned. If you own CSVI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/csvi

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL), in connection with the proposed merger of HIL with Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HIL shareholders will receive $2.85 in cash for each share of HIL common stock owned. If you own HIL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hil

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of CYBE by Nordson Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CYBE shareholders will receive $54.00 in cash for each share of CYBE common stock owned. If you own CYBE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cybe

