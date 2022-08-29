Raptic Products Achieve Carbon Neutral Certification

Innovative Cradle-to-Grave Approach Helps Define Eco-Friendly in the Mobile Accessories Market

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptic, a mobile technology accessories company, announced today that its Terrain, Slim, Clutch, Secure, Fort and Earth lines of phone cases due in September 2022 have been independently certified carbon neutral by SCS Global Services under the PAS 2060 Carbon Neutral standard. The certification provides consumers with a selection of stylish, high-performance products determined to have net zero impact on the climate, and helps Raptic communicate its gameplan for minimizing greenhouse gases for the future.

This achievement is representative of Raptic's commitment to sustainability

Certification was conducted by SCS Global Services (SCS), an internationally recognized third-party certification leader. First, SCS completed a cradle-to-grave carbon footprint assessment of Raptic products in accordance with the global the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Product Life Cycle Accounting and Reporting standard, including production processes, materials, distribution, packaging, and end-of-life disposal. Once the carbon footprints were assessed, verified carbon offsets were purchased and retired, and SCS was able to certify those Raptic products as carbon neutral based on PAS 2060.

"Raptic chose internationally recognized, rigorous standards for its carbon neutral certification," said David Jonas, SCS Program Manager for Climate Consulting Services. "We commend Raptic for its commitment to quantifying the carbon impact of these products across their entire life-cycle, and fully offsetting these impacts, establishing an important precedent in the mobile accessory category."

"This achievement is representative of Raptic's commitment to sustainability, as well as responsiveness to the direct demand from consumers for products that do not negatively impact the environment," said Michael Pizzimenti, Head of Sales, Marketing, and Product Strategy for Raptic. "As a manufacturer of mobile accessories, we feel an imperative to lead our industry in becoming more eco-conscious. By offering a complete line of certified carbon neutral mobile accessories that are better in style and performance than conventionally made products, we hope to influence consumer expectations in a way that will force the industry to follow our lead."

Raptic has pioneered a new model of bringing products to market in a way that carefully considers every stage of their life: from materials and manufacturing, to packaging and end-of-life disposal. Many of Raptic's products are made with recycled materials, shipped in non-plastic packaging. Raptic released its first certified carbon neutral product, Earth for AirTags, earlier this summer, and has a complete line of carbon neutral mobile solutions scheduled for release this fall.

About Raptic

Raptic, headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., creates distinctive technology accessories that merge cutting-edge functionality with optimized sustainability for customers who demand products that provide uncompromising performance and demonstrate respect for the environment. Using innovative manufacturing methods, recycled and biodegradable materials, 100% biodegradable packaging, and a consideration for the entirety of a product's lifecycle, Raptic has minimized the carbon impact of its products, and provided its customers with stylish, high-performance options for reducing their own.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.scsglobalservices.com. Learn more about Carbon Neutral Certification here: https://www.scsglobalservices.com/services/carbon-neutral-certification

